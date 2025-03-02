Kamala Cash: Harris Begs for Money In New Democrat ‘Stay Active’ Fundraising Advert

Possibility of Peace? Secretary of State Marco Rubio Chides Those Putting the Cart...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on March 02, 2025
Twitter

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has cut a new fundraising video for the Democrat Party. Given her track record with donations, she’s probably not the best face to put on efforts to raise cash. It’s a standard boilerplate ad with the most exciting aspect being trying to determine where it was recorded - that’s a very green room!

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

They sure do. Every time the Dems trot her out it’s just a reminder of what a huge loser she is. Great job, Dems!

Speaking of losing, Kamala burned through over a billion dollars in campaign cash. Commenters remember.

Yes, renting the buses to transport them is not cheap either.

Despite Kamala’s loser’s crown, she still has delusional fans in the Dem Party. Check out these poor souls.

Too funny! That reminds us Cinco de Mayo is coming up in about two months. We might start a fundraiser for some chips and salsa.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAIL FUNDING FUNDRAISERS

