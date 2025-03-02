Kamala Cash: Harris Begs for Money In New Democrat ‘Stay Active’ Fundraising Advert

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has cut a new fundraising video for the Democrat Party. Given her track record with donations, she’s probably not the best face to put on efforts to raise cash. It’s a standard boilerplate ad with the most exciting aspect being trying to determine where it was recorded - that’s a very green room!

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

NEW: Kamala Harris recorded a new fundraising ad for the Dems. Started running on Facebook/Instagram yesterday



"Please stay active. Whether it's attending a townhall meeting or volunteering in your community or talking with friends, neighbors & relatives about what's at stake" pic.twitter.com/6U7K5adds3 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) March 2, 2025

The Dems love themselves a loser. — Lovinglife (@starjasmine100) March 2, 2025

They sure do. Every time the Dems trot her out it’s just a reminder of what a huge loser she is. Great job, Dems!

Speaking of losing, Kamala burned through over a billion dollars in campaign cash. Commenters remember.

She spent a billion in six months and in 20 million in debt🤦🏿 she needs those donations 🤣 — JP (@JP7424) March 2, 2025

Didn’t she just blow 1.5 billion and lose. Yeah she’s the right person for that job. — Bobby Phillips (@ph56060000) March 2, 2025

Haha. She’s done. Toast. Never win a single primary vote. Lowest VP approval rating ever. No wonder Dems thinks she’s a goddess. She sucks at everything. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) March 2, 2025

The same people who blew your tax money on funding transsexual mice want your money to continue their research — Mustaf Herod Apyur Poupr (@ApyurHerod) March 2, 2025

Yep, gotta pay those actors to show up at these Townhall events. 😆 🤣 😂 — EvilSunshine (@gwen_kakes) March 2, 2025

Yes, renting the buses to transport them is not cheap either.

Despite Kamala’s loser’s crown, she still has delusional fans in the Dem Party. Check out these poor souls.

Queen — Shaboozey getttin Shabussy (@Decodnlyfe1) March 2, 2025

let’s go blue💙 — mads (@kamsbigcoconut) March 2, 2025

ughhh love her — popular loner🚶‍♂️ (@chr888s) March 2, 202

Madame President. — Kirsten L. Schneider (blue-check ‘cuz word limits) (@leaferi) March 2, 2025

Too funny! That reminds us Cinco de Mayo is coming up in about two months. We might start a fundraiser for some chips and salsa.