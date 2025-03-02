Bakery Fakery: Desperate Don Lemon's Latest Lame Cringe Video Takes the Cake and Falls Flat

Want some fakery from the bakery? Don Lemon just turned 59. True to character, the former CNN anchor decided to celebrate the big day like a little 12-year-old girl by making a cringe TikTok birthday invite video. Like Lemon’s TV career, it was staged and fake.

Check out the Lemon lameness. (WATCH)

Don Lemon “accidentally” drops his birthday cake to draw attention to his birthday party on Sunday.



Is Lemon wearing lemon shoes? pic.twitter.com/8jb86ZTuIj — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2025

Poor Don 😭 he had to pick up his own birthday cake 🤣 — GammaL (@GammaL94788) March 2, 2025

Oh no



He dropped his birthday prop. — MidLifeVirus (@MidLifeVirus) March 2, 2025

We wonder how many cakes he had to drop to get the perfect take.

Right away, commenters knew they were looking at something that made no sense.

Yes, most fancy bakeries in NYC just have you walk out with your cake with no box or bag. 😜

And imagine how many homeless hungry might have enjoyed that cake instead of him trashing it. — MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) March 2, 2025

No one leaves a bakery without a cake in a box. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) March 2, 2025

Cakes are in a box.. photo op

No one walks out holding it in their hand 😂 — Kate Martinelli 🇺🇸 (@KateMartinell11) March 2, 2025

Right, all for a show that just happens to be on video.

Carry a cake that is NOT in a box, with one hand.

If he was going to pick up a cake why would he take 2 dogs with him knowing he would need both hands?

These dogs are not "guard dogs" . . . as if he would need those anyway. — Deborah James (@HillsOutBack) March 2, 2025

We feel sorry for those poor dogs.

So, the pratfall was a prat-fail! Commenters have some closing thoughts.

How desperate for attention do you have to be to get a camera person to record this! — Linda Smith (@cr8dbygod) March 2, 2025

That was the fakest "trip" in the history of fake trips.



He's always been pathetic, but this is just sad. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) March 2, 2025

what's the deal with Don is he trying to Rebrand himself — DELICATE CIVILIZATION (@RealDanielCohen) March 2, 2025

He’s not handling his fall from fame well! — sherry_d 🇺🇸🩵⚜️✌️ (@sherrydevillie2) March 2, 2025

How sad….this will be Joy Reid soon enough 🤣😂🤣 — John R. 🌎 (@jrodriguez417) March 2, 2025

We can’t wait for Joy Reid to cut her dropping-a-cake video. She’ll be calling the sidewalk racist and blaming the patriarchy for the cake slipping from her hands. It'll be utterly unhinged any way you slice it.