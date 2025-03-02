Connecticut and Run: War-Loving Dem Senator Chris Murphy Is Skipping Trump Congressional A...
Bakery Fakery: Desperate Don Lemon's Latest Lame Cringe Video Takes the Cake and Falls Flat

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on March 02, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Want some fakery from the bakery? Don Lemon just turned 59. True to character, the former CNN anchor decided to celebrate the big day like a little 12-year-old girl by making a cringe TikTok birthday invite video. Like Lemon’s TV career, it was staged and fake.

Check out the Lemon lameness. (WATCH)

We wonder how many cakes he had to drop to get the perfect take.

Right away, commenters knew they were looking at something that made no sense.

We feel sorry for those poor dogs.

So, the pratfall was a prat-fail! Commenters have some closing thoughts.

We can’t wait for Joy Reid to cut her dropping-a-cake video. She’ll be calling the sidewalk racist and blaming the patriarchy for the cake slipping from her hands. It'll be utterly unhinged any way you slice it.

