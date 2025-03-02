Bakery Fakery: Desperate Don Lemon's Latest Lame Cringe Video Takes the Cake and Falls Flat

Want some fakery from the bakery? Don Lemon just turned 59. True to character, the former CNN anchor decided to celebrate the big day like a little 12-year-old girl by making a cringe TikTok birthday invite video. Like Lemon’s TV career, it was staged and fake.
Check out the Lemon lameness. (WATCH)
Don Lemon “accidentally” drops his birthday cake to draw attention to his birthday party on Sunday.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2025
Is Lemon wearing lemon shoes? pic.twitter.com/8jb86ZTuIj
Poor Don 😭 he had to pick up his own birthday cake 🤣— GammaL (@GammaL94788) March 2, 2025
Oh no— MidLifeVirus (@MidLifeVirus) March 2, 2025
He dropped his birthday prop.
We wonder how many cakes he had to drop to get the perfect take.
Right away, commenters knew they were looking at something that made no sense.
Yes, most fancy bakeries in NYC just have you walk out with your cake with no box or bag. 😜— MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) March 2, 2025
And imagine how many homeless hungry might have enjoyed that cake instead of him trashing it.
No one leaves a bakery without a cake in a box.— Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) March 2, 2025
Cakes are in a box.. photo op— Kate Martinelli 🇺🇸 (@KateMartinell11) March 2, 2025
No one walks out holding it in their hand 😂
Right, all for a show that just happens to be on video.— Deborah James (@HillsOutBack) March 2, 2025
Carry a cake that is NOT in a box, with one hand.
If he was going to pick up a cake why would he take 2 dogs with him knowing he would need both hands?
These dogs are not "guard dogs" . . . as if he would need those anyway.
We feel sorry for those poor dogs.
So, the pratfall was a prat-fail! Commenters have some closing thoughts.
How desperate for attention do you have to be to get a camera person to record this!— Linda Smith (@cr8dbygod) March 2, 2025
That was the fakest "trip" in the history of fake trips.— Festivus96 (@Festivus96) March 2, 2025
He's always been pathetic, but this is just sad.
what's the deal with Don is he trying to Rebrand himself— DELICATE CIVILIZATION (@RealDanielCohen) March 2, 2025
He’s not handling his fall from fame well!— sherry_d 🇺🇸⚜️✌️ (@sherrydevillie2) March 2, 2025
How sad….this will be Joy Reid soon enough 🤣😂🤣— John R. 🌎 (@jrodriguez417) March 2, 2025
We can’t wait for Joy Reid to cut her dropping-a-cake video. She’ll be calling the sidewalk racist and blaming the patriarchy for the cake slipping from her hands. It'll be utterly unhinged any way you slice it.
