Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Breakdown

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, needs to apologize for wasting the White House’s time with his spoiled behavior. Rubio is now left wondering if Zelenskyy truly wants peace.

Sec Rubio just brought the hammer down on Zelenskyy:"There was no need for him to go in there and become antagonistic." “You start to perceive that maybe Zelenskyy doesn't want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn't. And that active, open undermining of efforts to bring about peace is deeply frustrating for everyone who's been involved in communications with them leading up to today." "He should apologize for wasting our time for a meeting to end the way it did."

Here’s Rubio discussing the letdown with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

Honestly I don’t think Z wanted a peace deal. Rubio continues to impress me daily. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 1, 2025\

It truly feels like he doesn’t.

Rubio says Zelenskyy pushed for coming to the White House. (READ)

RUBIO: “They insisted on coming to D.C. this agreement could have been signed five days ago, but they insisted on coming to Washington." "Don't come here and create a scenario where you're going to start lecturing us about how diplomacy isn't going to work." "President Zelensky took it in that direction and it ended in a predictable outcome as a result."

Rubio’s interview continues. (WATCH)

Many posters say Zelenskyy shouldn’t be surprised by the U.S. no longer wanting to fund a never-ending war.

The fact Rubio, who’s been a hawk on Russia for years, is openly calling out Zelenskyy should tell everyone how far Ukraine’s goodwill has collapsed. You can’t demand endless support, insult the people paying for it, and then act shocked when they cut you off — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 1, 2025

Rubio's words are a wake-up call, Ukraine's leaders must stop taking US support for granted.



Their insults and demands for endless aid have worn thin, it's time for a reality check.



We need to prioritize American interests, not blindly fund foreign conflicts. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 1, 2025

He supposedly can’t even account for the billions that have been sent — then wants more.



You nailed it — any remaining goodwill went up in an inferno today — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 1, 2025

America has poured billions into Ukraine. Posters say Rubio was able to make his case without even mentioning all that cash.

Rubio made great points without even mentioning the very large elephant in the room that we have already provided Zelensky with hundreds of billions of dollars 🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 1, 2025

Rubio is PISSED — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 1, 2025

Peace means an end to the aid. It means an end to the grift for him and his buddies. — Uberminch (@uberminch) March 1, 2025

When peace comes, so do elections. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 1, 2025

Can't have that. — Missy (@mirandamelendy) March 1, 2025

We’re inclined to believe that based on what we saw Friday Zelenskyy doesn’t want peace. Like the posters above said: peace ends the grift and ushers in elections. In other words, peace ends Zelenskyy.