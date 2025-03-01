Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on...
Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Breakdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:40 AM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, needs to apologize for wasting the White House’s time with his spoiled behavior. Rubio is now left wondering if Zelenskyy truly wants peace.

Start here. (READ)

Sec Rubio just brought the hammer down on Zelenskyy:"There was no need for him to go in there and become antagonistic."

“You start to perceive that maybe Zelenskyy doesn't want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn't. And that active, open undermining of efforts to bring about peace is deeply frustrating for everyone who's been involved in communications with them leading up to today."

"He should apologize for wasting our time for a meeting to end the way it did."

Here’s Rubio discussing the letdown with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

It truly feels like he doesn’t.

Rubio says Zelenskyy pushed for coming to the White House. (READ)

RUBIO: “They insisted on coming to D.C. this agreement could have been signed five days ago, but they insisted on coming to Washington."

"Don't come here and create a scenario where you're going to start lecturing us about how diplomacy isn't going to work."

"President Zelensky took it in that direction and it ended in a predictable outcome as a result."

Rubio’s interview continues. (WATCH)

Many posters say Zelenskyy shouldn’t be surprised by the U.S. no longer wanting to fund a never-ending war.

America has poured billions into Ukraine. Posters say Rubio was able to make his case without even mentioning all that cash.

We’re inclined to believe that based on what we saw Friday Zelenskyy doesn’t want peace. Like the posters above said: peace ends the grift and ushers in elections. In other words, peace ends Zelenskyy.

