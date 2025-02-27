Legacy Media Wail About Press Access While Trump Far Outpaces Questions Answered by Biden and Obama

Legacy media are crying that the White House shutting out the exclusionary White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) is going to limit media access. That’s silly, of course. The new White House media rules open up access to news organizations, podcasters, and others who were previously unable to get in because of the stranglehold the WHCA had on admittance. The claims of less media access are absurd given that President Donald Trump is the most media accessible White House occupant ever.

Look how he stacks up to former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. (READ)

🚨TRANSPARENCY: Presidential Tale of the Tape



Questions taken from press in first month of administration:



Barack Obama: 161

Joe Biden: 141

Donald Trump: 1,009



The legacy media hyperventilating over access to President Trump is a joke. pic.twitter.com/96ssWxm6NJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

That pic tells us all we need to know about Biden’s relationship with the press.

The WHCA that’s screaming that Trump is a dictator dutifully went along with Biden’s press rules that preselected ‘journalists’ and vetted their questions. Commenters remember the farce.

Biden only dealt with pre-screened questions where his answers were provided to him on a notecard by his handlers. — Mannster (@MannsterRick) February 26, 2025

Yea, and he couldn't even do that.



These were instructions to Biden on his notecards. But he read them out loud.



"YOU enter the Roosevelt Room."



"YOU take YOUR seat,"



"PAUSE" for an interpreter — BiscuitFella (@BiscuitFella) February 26, 2025

He was a puppet President. His nickname should have been "President notecard". — Mannster (@MannsterRick) February 26, 2025

That nickname is great!

Biden rarely answered real questions. This was a familiar sight when the press started shouting. (WATCH)

Biden taking questions pic.twitter.com/lmoK1zXMll — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

Trump took more questions in a month than Biden took in a year. But tell me again who’s 'hiding' from the press? — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 26, 2025

Biden’s official portrait should be him turning his back on America while he scoops up a bag of cash from Zelensky and Hunter doing a line off a stripper’s a** in the background. — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) February 26, 2025

Ain’t that the truth!

Trump on the campaign trail was answering questions everywhere he went. He even did lengthy interviews with podcasters including Joe Rogan.

Trump did 3 hours on the JRE podcast, nothing was edited out.



Meanwhile Kamala & Biden couldn't even do a 60 minutes interview with CBS.. They had to cut & edit the whole thing to make them look good. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) February 26, 2025

The legacy media will not give Trump an inch, he could discover a new free clean energy source and they would find something negative about it — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 26, 2025

The legacy media is dead and nobody listens to them anymore. — JT_in_LA (@JT_in_LA) February 26, 2025

The cries and moaning we are hearing from the legacy media are its death throes. They’re not making a case for their rescue either. The next four years will not be kind to them but on the positive side press access has been expanded and new, eager news organizations and podcasters will gladly and easily fill the coming legacy media void.