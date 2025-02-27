Legacy Media Wail About Press Access While Trump Far Outpaces Questions Answered by Biden and Obama

Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Legacy media are crying that the White House shutting out the exclusionary White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) is going to limit media access. That’s silly, of course. The new White House media rules open up access to news organizations, podcasters, and others who were previously unable to get in because of the stranglehold the WHCA had on admittance. The claims of less media access are absurd given that President Donald Trump is the most media accessible White House occupant ever.

Look how he stacks up to former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. (READ)

That pic tells us all we need to know about Biden’s relationship with the press.

The WHCA that’s screaming that Trump is a dictator dutifully went along with Biden’s press rules that preselected ‘journalists’ and vetted their questions. Commenters remember the farce.

That nickname is great!

Biden rarely answered real questions. This was a familiar sight when the press started shouting. (WATCH)

Ain’t that the truth!

Trump on the campaign trail was answering questions everywhere he went. He even did lengthy interviews with podcasters including Joe Rogan. 

The cries and moaning we are hearing from the legacy media are its death throes. They’re not making a case for their rescue either. The next four years will not be kind to them but on the positive side press access has been expanded and new, eager news organizations and podcasters will gladly and easily fill the coming legacy media void.

