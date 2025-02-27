WHCA's Glittery Gatekeeper Eugene Daniels Has Epic Meltdown and Tells 'Journalists' They're on Their Own

It looks like Eugene Daniels is having a meltdown and it’s not because his high heel broke or Ulta ran out of his favorite fingernail polish. The WHCA president is furious his anti-freedom of the press legacy media club is no longer picking and choosing which news outlets get access to the White House. Oh, no! The White House has invited podcasters and other new media in and the glittery gatekeeper is losing his mind.

Here’s more. (READ)

Eugene Daniels is throwing an absolute temper tantrum about the demise of the White House Correspondents Association under his leadership, telling reporters they are on their own now and to not use the organization's listserv to share pool reports. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 27, 2025

The head of @WHCA just sent a chilling letter to their members threatening them if they work with the White House’s new expanded press pool system.



He then goes on to say any pool reports from all media organizations (NYT, Reuters, NY Post, FOX News) should not be trusted. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 27, 2025

An implosion of epic proportions. So satisfying. — Lightmare (@Lightma45162309) February 27, 2025

If you’re unfamiliar with Daniels he fancies himself a fashion plate who looks like he goes back for a third plate at the Golden Corral buffet. Here’s a pinkish pic.

This goofball?



He's definitely representative of America! pic.twitter.com/zibUkyZHZ7 — Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) February 27, 2025

He looks like he's part of a Key and Peele skit. — 💊Beware of Big Pharma & War Mongers 💊 (@RedPilledPlayer) February 27, 2025

A lving Dream(sicle) — Lee Bodendorfer (@lbodendorfer1) February 27, 2025

I see more than 2 pronouns when looking at this person. — Jan@Rundown! (@Jan_C_NDV) February 27, 2025

We’re starting to think Sam Brinton stealing women’s airport luggage to get their clothes was a two-man job.

Apparently, ‘journalists’ are furious at Daniels.

And reporters are not pleased with losing that communication method for their pool reports -- or the WHCA's failure to prepare for the obvious eventuality that their cartel would get so bad that it would lose its monopoly to control the press briefing room and the pool system. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 27, 2025

It never fails to amaze me how many people think they or something they do is indispensable, only to find out a few weeks later that the world simply adapted and moved on without them.



Daniels is about to learn this lesson, the hard way. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 27, 2025

The WHCA’s reign over press access to the White House is over. Commenters are saying good riddance.

Sounds like the WHCA doesn't need to be a thing anymore — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 27, 2025

Should never have been a thing, gatekeeping is not a free press. — Shelby (@Wrongwaythink) February 27, 2025

That WHCA sounds like the mafia.



Did the people vote for them? — Myrtle (@MyrtlesGirdles) February 27, 2025

Second only to my beloved Country being saved, the demise of this absurd order of self proclaimed high priests of truth brings such pure Joy! — Kopfkino (@turkey_son) February 27, 2025

Finally, an actually free press. — Still All Good (@still_all_good) February 27, 2025

MSNBC just hired BLM LGBTQ activist correspondent Eugene Daniels.



Describe him in 5 words or less pic.twitter.com/nqP4JibfgB — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 26, 2025

It was just announced that Daniels is joining MSNBC to host a roundtable show. He’s filling the 'ignorance' void left by Joy Reid’s firing. It’s assumed Daniels will cost MSNBC less money than Reid. He’ll probably get first dibs on any wardrobe left behind by her.