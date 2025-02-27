WHCA's Glittery Gatekeeper Eugene Daniels Has Epic Meltdown and Tells 'Journalists' They're on Their Own

The Two Jakes: Split Video Proves Tapper’s Hypocrisy in Discussing Presidential Mental Fit...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:20 AM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It looks like Eugene Daniels is having a meltdown and it’s not because his high heel broke or Ulta ran out of his favorite fingernail polish. The WHCA president is furious his anti-freedom of the press legacy media club is no longer picking and choosing which news outlets get access to the White House. Oh, no! The White House has invited podcasters and other new media in and the glittery gatekeeper is losing his mind.

Here’s more. (READ)

If you’re unfamiliar with Daniels he fancies himself a fashion plate who looks like he goes back for a third plate at the Golden Corral buffet. Here’s a pinkish pic.

We’re starting to think Sam Brinton stealing women’s airport luggage to get their clothes was a two-man job.

Apparently, ‘journalists’ are furious at Daniels.

The WHCA’s reign over press access to the White House is over. Commenters are saying good riddance.

It was just announced that Daniels is joining MSNBC to host a roundtable show. He’s filling the 'ignorance' void left by Joy Reid’s firing. It’s assumed Daniels will cost MSNBC less money than Reid. He’ll probably get first dibs on any wardrobe left behind by her.

