Attorney General Pam Bondi: SOME Jeffrey Epstein Info Will be Released Thursday

U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi was on Fox News Wednesday night, saying words that many have been waiting years to hear. She says that some Jeffrey Epstein information will be released Thursday. Emphasis on the word ‘some.’

BREAKING 🚨BONDI — EPSTEIN INFORMATION RELEASE TOMORROW



“Tomorrow, Jesse — breaking news, right now — you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office."



"What you're going to see, hopefully tomorrow is, a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot a lot… pic.twitter.com/3wKA123XA5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Many posters say all the information needs to be released publicly. But unless there are prosecutions, it’s all meaningless.

But will these people be names we know, and will they be more than publicly shamed; like prosecuted?



Without prosecutions, whoever is on that list can say “I just visited his island. If I did anything wrong I’d be in jail, right?” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 27, 2025

Yep. There has to be accountability. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Unsurprisingly, many posters have grown impatient. They say this feels like a tease and want everything released now.

“Some Epstein information”



Let’s stop messing around and release all of the Epstein files! — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 27, 2025

Withholding any judgment one way or another until we get an idea of what they release, and rationale for anything they don’t at this time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Exactly. People forget, if we want some of these monsters to see jail and not just be shamed, it could impede criminal cases that can go forward now that trumps teams are on it. I'd rather see people charged and go to prison for life than just go satisfy my need to see the list. — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) February 27, 2025

Exactly. This DOJ has been in place a matter of weeks. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Bondi was only sworn in a little over three weeks ago. So it does take time to check everything to make sure it is ready for public consumption.

One poster says something doesn't feel right.

I don’t like the “hopefully” she included there. We’ll see what actually happens tomorrow. — Chris (@NewEnglandChris) February 27, 2025

My concern is it leaves her wiggle room to not release any names from the client list. This lengthy delay already feels suspicious. — Chris (@NewEnglandChris) February 27, 2025

This is just the beginning. — JP (@J_P1776) February 27, 2025

That’s the sense I got. This will be a process. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

We agree. This does feel like it will be a process that could require weeks or months to complete. We will have a better idea of how this will all play out based on what we see on Thursday.