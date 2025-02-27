Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They...
Jasmine Crockett Screams that Trump Negotiating Peace for Russia and Ukraine Will Cause...
Legacy Media Wail About Press Access While Trump Far Outpaces Questions Answered by...
Scott Jennings Says Dems Shaking Pom-Poms, Cheering for Recession, Big Government, and Ill...
VIP
Jamaal Bowman Says Elon Musk and Donald Trump Are Turning Off a Lot...
WATCH: Will Elon Musk Make Keanu Reeves' Dream Come True?
Kristi Noem Says There's Been a 627 Percent Increase in Arrests of Illegals
Keith Olbermann a Little Cranky About WaPo’s New Direction
VIP
Federal Job Loss Meets Private Reality—and Massive Media Bias
Trans Woman Who Vandalized Tesla Dealership Arrested With Incendiary Devices
Jeff Bezos Announces Significant Shift in Washington Post Opinion Page Direction, Reaction...
VIP
For Democrats, Gender Isn't the Only Thing That's Fluid, Their Principles Are, Too
Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a...
We Will Not Be Silenced! House Judiciary GOP Passes 'No Censors on Our...

Attorney General Pam Bondi: SOME Jeffrey Epstein Info Will be Released Thursday

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 27, 2025

U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi was on Fox News Wednesday night, saying words that many have been waiting years to hear. She says that some Jeffrey Epstein information will be released Thursday. Emphasis on the word ‘some.’

Advertisement

Here’s what we can expect. (WATCH)

Many posters say all the information needs to be released publicly. But unless there are prosecutions, it’s all meaningless.

Unsurprisingly, many posters have grown impatient. They say this feels like a tease and want everything released now.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They Can’t Give Any
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Bondi was only sworn in a little over three weeks ago. So it does take time to check everything to make sure it is ready for public consumption.

One poster says something doesn't feel right.

We agree. This does feel like it will be a process that could require weeks or months to complete. We will have a better idea of how this will all play out based on what we see on Thursday.

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL BILL CLINTON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CRIME LIST PLANE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They Can’t Give Any
Warren Squire
J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Aaron Walker
Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent Did During His Employment
Amy Curtis
Councilwoman Whose Husband Was Arrested by FBI for ICE Leaves Out Some Details
Brett T.
WATCH: Will Elon Musk Make Keanu Reeves' Dream Come True?
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Says Dems Shaking Pom-Poms, Cheering for Recession, Big Government, and Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They Can’t Give Any Warren Squire
Advertisement