VIP
WHCA President Eugene Daniels Out at Politico Plus a Look Back at When...
Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Drivel War: Backward-Facing Hakeem Jeffries is Looking to the 1800s to Fight Musk...
Michael Moore Says We Could Have Just Deported the Person Who Will Cure...
Still Rules the World: Tears for Fears Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Songs From...
TSA Announces Discontinuation of the CBP One App
ABC News: America's Nation Parks Are in Danger of Falling Into Disrepair
VIP
NYT Correspondent Says Trump Reminds Him of Covering the Early Days of Putin
Financial Times: The US Is Now the Enemy of the West
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at 'New York Times' Writer’s Absurd Tweet
VIP
Rachel Zegler Tries to Detox Disney's Poison Apple
BREAKING: Budget Resolution Squeaks Through the House of Representatives in 217 to 215...
Chuck Todd’s Shocking Memory Lapse: Forgets Biden’s Press Cheat Cards and Scripted Questio...
Biden IRS Leaked Information on More Than 405,000 Americans, Including Donald Trump

Meeting Mayhem: Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost Goes on Name-Calling Tirade Against Trump and Musk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Representative Maxwell Frost of Florida was acting like a child during a recent Oversight Meeting. The 28-year-old was acting more like an 8-year-old by giving silly nicknames to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. He was asked repeatedly to act like an adult.

Advertisement

He refused to stop. (WATCH)

It seems like there is a movement with younger Democrats to get noticed by acting stupid in public. We’re not so sure it’s acting.

Democrats think turning everything into a circus is going to revitalize their party. Instead, it’s just one big clown show.

Yes, that’s him. (WATCH)

Recommended

Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The Democrats are going to keep returning to this dry well over and over.

They don’t realize how repellant this behavior is. Posters see it.

With no one to guide the party the younger members have gotten out of control, and they’re all damaging the party further. You can add Maxwell to the list of Jasmine Crockett, David Hogg, Robert Garcia, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This youth movement is moving voters away in droves.

Tags: BABY CONGRESS DEMOCRAT DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Warren Squire
Still Rules the World: Tears for Fears Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Songs From the Big Chair
Warren Squire
Chuck Todd’s Shocking Memory Lapse: Forgets Biden’s Press Cheat Cards and Scripted Questions
justmindy
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at 'New York Times' Writer’s Absurd Tweet
justmindy
Drivel War: Backward-Facing Hakeem Jeffries is Looking to the 1800s to Fight Musk and Trump in 2025
Warren Squire
Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press Warren Squire
Advertisement