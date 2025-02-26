Meeting Mayhem: Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost Goes on Name-Calling Tirade Against Trump and Musk

Democrat Representative Maxwell Frost of Florida was acting like a child during a recent Oversight Meeting. The 28-year-old was acting more like an 8-year-old by giving silly nicknames to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. He was asked repeatedly to act like an adult.

He refused to stop. (WATCH)

🚨 WHAT A CLOWN SHOW!



Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) keeps saying "President Musk" and calling Trump "Grifter-in-Chief" during an Oversight Meeting.



When other members call him out, he just keeps obstructing.pic.twitter.com/4UiM0sz2QZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2025

It’s all performative. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 25, 2025

It seems like there is a movement with younger Democrats to get noticed by acting stupid in public. We’re not so sure it’s acting.

Democrats think turning everything into a circus is going to revitalize their party. Instead, it’s just one big clown show.

Typical democrat behavior, can't handle the truth and resort to name-calling.



Frost's antics are a perfect example of the left's desperation and lack of substance.



Time for some real leadership, not these clown show politicians like Frost. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 25, 2025

Instead of addressing real issues, he’s making jokes that would barely get likes on Reddit. No wonder Democrats are a mess and have a 20% approval rating — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 25, 2025

They keep peddling the baseless accusations that Musk is president and he’s just trying to enrich himself. It’s exhausting — Nathan (@nate_hannon) February 25, 2025

Was this the kid crying outside of the Dept of Education? — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) February 25, 2025

Yes, that’s him. (WATCH)

ELON IS ALLOWED IN THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. NOT YOUR ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES OR STUDENTS & PARENTS. I WILL BE BACK. pic.twitter.com/UikHHSUZXS — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) February 7, 2025

The Democrats still can't figure out why they're losing — aka (@akafaceUS) February 25, 2025

The Democrats are going to keep returning to this dry well over and over.

They don’t realize how repellant this behavior is. Posters see it.

People like this imbecilic clown are why Democrats keep losing voters. They learned NOTHING since the election and keep doubling down on hate and insanity. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 25, 2025

And this is another example…more of this please. They’ll lose for years — Rec (@ChillGuyRec) February 25, 2025

Taking a page out of Jasmine Crockett’s book of trash politics. People actually elect these idiots. — Arthur Christopher (@OhFFSuDems) February 25, 2025

We are experiencing the downfall of the Democrat empire. — Victoria, Queen of Snark (@_HRH_Victoria_) February 25, 2025

With no one to guide the party the younger members have gotten out of control, and they’re all damaging the party further. You can add Maxwell to the list of Jasmine Crockett, David Hogg, Robert Garcia, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This youth movement is moving voters away in droves.