Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy Co-Workers

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been in a freak out over a simple email sent to federal workers as part of DOGE. The email was five questions that should only take minutes to answer. Instead, the media and Dems have portrayed the letter as the end of the world. So, it was refreshing that a federal worker called into the Breakfast Club podcast and was the voice of reason.

Advertisement

Here’s some of what she had to say. (READ)

“If you don’t like it, resign!" This is stellar: "I got the email. And I honestly feel like this is a great opportunity to outline what you, as an employee are bringing to the federal government. They could give you an opportunity to get a promotion or something." "God forbid they ask you that you got any other job?" “Anybody in this democratic faith is like -- I don't want to get the parties to it — but they don't want to go to work." "They want to work from home. People are not working from home. You know, this is what you signed up for. If you don't like it, resign!" "I mean, it's not that hard. You complaining about actually working? I don't get it." “This is our taxpayer money. And you have to work. You don’t like it? Get another job." "But the people that's complaining about writing the email, it's going to take, what, five minutes out of your day? Ten minutes. I read on Twitter that guy was complaining, oh, it's going to be an hour. It takes you an hour to write five things that you completed? Okay, maybe you do need another job."

You can hear her lay it all out here. (WATCH)

🔥WOW: Federal employee calls in to Trump-hating Breakfast Club and UNLOADS on lazy government workers complaining about DOGE:



“If you don’t like it, resign!"



This is stellar:



"I got the email. And I honestly feel like this is a great opportunity to outline what you, as an… pic.twitter.com/cuPNyz6Z2z — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

Many commenters had this woman pegged immediately - she hates having to pick up the slack from the lazy federal workers around her.

No one hates lazy federal workers more than the handful of hard workers that have been carrying the load in the federal government. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 26, 2025

2:1 odds she was in industry before taking a government job... The handful of feds who were prior industry employees do most of the work. She needs to be promoted and allowed to fire as many of her co-workers as she deems necessary. — Ddrf445 (@3catcircus) February 26, 2025

You can hear that in her voice. She’s had it with the slackers. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

Yep, sick of slackers.

Some say these federal workers should try doing private-sector work. But, another poster says, ‘No way!’

The people crying about DOGE are the ones who never expected to be asked what they actually do all day. If that’s a problem, the private sector is hiring. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 26, 2025

The entire complaint thing has been ridiculous.

That woman is 100% correct. It’s an opportunity to prove yourself, share your ideas and your hard work. Maybe, get a promotion.

It’s obvious.

Anyone that refuses to do it…GONE. Bye. Get out.

THIS ISN’T HARD. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) February 26, 2025

She had the correct perspective on this: Use the opportunity to tout your achievements. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

In the private sector, I have had to show what I did daily on most jobs. These people are such snowflakes, they will absolutely melt down in real jobs. Cannot wait! — Patty Martin (@PensFan07x) February 26, 2025

The private sector may not be hiring THEM. We are used to actually working. Let’s not get carried away with the promises. — Jeff Cain (@FreeBJammin) February 26, 2025

These federal workers on the cusp of being fired for insubordination need to realize that a private sector company is going to take a hard pass on them if they see federal employment on their resume.

Productive workers will love it. You'll just never see them on @CNN or read about them in the @nytimes — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 26, 2025

You will see zero stories like hers on Fake News. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

This woman goes against the narrative so she’s not going to be featured in any legacy media stories. This is sad because she probably deserves a raise for putting up will all federal workers groaning and screaming around her over an email right now.