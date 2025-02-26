Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy Co-Workers

The Scream Team: Does a Dem Ticket of Jasmine Crockett & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:06 AM on February 26, 2025
Sarah D.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been in a freak out over a simple email sent to federal workers as part of DOGE. The email was five questions that should only take minutes to answer. Instead, the media and Dems have portrayed the letter as the end of the world. So, it was refreshing that a federal worker called into the Breakfast Club podcast and was the voice of reason.

Here’s some of what she had to say. (READ)

“If you don’t like it, resign!"

This is stellar:

"I got the email. And I honestly feel like this is a great opportunity to outline what you, as an employee are bringing to the federal government. They could give you an opportunity to get a promotion or something."

"God forbid they ask you that you got any other job?"

“Anybody in this democratic faith is like -- I don't want to get the parties to it — but they don't want to go to work."

"They want to work from home. People are not working from home. You know, this is what you signed up for. If you don't like it, resign!"

"I mean, it's not that hard. You complaining about actually working? I don't get it."

“This is our taxpayer money. And you have to work. You don’t like it? Get another job."

"But the people that's complaining about writing the email, it's going to take, what, five minutes out of your day? Ten minutes. I read on Twitter that guy was complaining, oh, it's going to be an hour. It takes you an hour to write five things that you completed? Okay, maybe you do need another job."

You can hear her lay it all out here. (WATCH)

Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Warren Squire
Many commenters had this woman pegged immediately - she hates having to pick up the slack from the lazy federal workers around her.

Yep, sick of slackers.

Some say these federal workers should try doing private-sector work. But, another poster says, ‘No way!’

These federal workers on the cusp of being fired for insubordination need to realize that a private sector company is going to take a hard pass on them if they see federal employment on their resume.

This woman goes against the narrative so she’s not going to be featured in any legacy media stories. This is sad because she probably deserves a raise for putting up will all federal workers groaning and screaming around her over an email right now.

