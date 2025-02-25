Still Rules the World: Tears for Fears Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Songs From the Big Chair

Are you ready to feel old? Songs from the Big Chair by 1980s new wave band, Tears for Fears, is 40 years old. If you’re not familiar with the whole album, you’ve heard Everybody Wants to Rule World. The song was inescapable in 1985 and is a cultural touchstone for Gen Xers who grew up on MTV. Bandmates Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith are still touring as Tears for Fears.

Advertisement

Here they are marking the 40th anniversary of the album. (WATCH)

Songs From The Big Chair is 40! 🎉 We have plenty planned to celebrate all year long, but we’re kicking off today with the album available on cassette for the first time since 1985 - now in baby blue. Pre-order now and stay tuned! Happy #SFTBC40 🎶 https://t.co/KbgDB0n0Qc pic.twitter.com/tyxHXLlKSR — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) February 25, 2025

Oh my goodness! Best album ever :) — Luminitza (@coritza58) February 26, 2025

If you grew up in the 1980s you probably caught the hit single, Everybody Wants to Rule the World on cable television, back when MTV still played music videos.

Sit back and remember. (WATCH)

Tears For Fears 🎩🪄 Everybody Wants To Rule The World "1985"



It's the 40th anniversary of "Songs From The Big Chair" by Tears for Fears, one of the greatest albums ever. "February 25th, 1985"#TearsForFears #40thAnniversary #SongsFromTheBigChair pic.twitter.com/JFCzndwZJO — Music Jim 🎩🪄 (@MusicJim2) February 25, 2025

One poster credits the album with teaching him English. He owes it all to the mega-hit, Shout.

One of my first and favorite LP ! I have learned English with « shout ». I still have the lesson with the LP!

My first concert in Le Mans (France)😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/W187In7jMF — Madchester44 Ⓜ️ (@madchester44) February 25, 2025

Let it all out. (WATCH)

Tears For Fears - Shout pic.twitter.com/xNcvE8pntB — JukeBox NonStop (@JukeBoxNonStop) February 25, 2025

You know you’re old if you remember LPs and extended-play vinyl remixes. Tears for Fears was played a lot in the dance clubs.

Wow 40 years ago! Back when we were buying vinyl remix EP’s. What an amazing record. Loved all the different mixes of the hits. pic.twitter.com/ThmQ2BsXlk — Bobby (@BlingWillow64) February 26, 2025

Still got my original cassette, any chance of a UK Tour Roland, @curtsmith ? pic.twitter.com/CSmSnkBg8T — M.P. (@markjp1968) February 25, 2025

Growing up in the 80s meant buying music cassettes. Remember how hard it was to get the plastic wrapping off? Heck, remember Sound Warehouse?!

I still remember the day it came out, I got my cassette from Sound Warehouse and went home and listened to it twice, laying on my couch…The Working Hour was my favorite immediately — I’m just here for the show (@IamWendums) February 25, 2025

Mine too. Hearing it now, I go straight back to 1985. — Jo Palmer (@alps2018) February 25, 2025

Here’s a snippet of Mother’s Talk. (WATCH)

The album is four decades old and fans are still Head Over Heels for it. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels pic.twitter.com/IrvnLq9TiS — Oneway (@OneWayMusicX) December 11, 2024

This masterpiece was given to me as a birthday gift in 1985. Thanks for being the soundtrack to my youth! 🤩 — Adora 2000 (@Adora2000) February 25, 2025

A faultless album that sounds as good today as it did when it was released 40 years ago — Clint Hall (@ClintHall3) February 25, 2025

To make the celebration even better the album should be played in its entirety pic.twitter.com/9Eo0TzTbgB — Rainbow Unicorn (@unicornfan4356) February 25, 2025

We agree. The album features eight tracks, five of which were released as singles. That’s how strong the album is. From start to finish it is a sonic masterpiece with huge appeal even 40 years after its initial release.