Still Rules the World: Tears for Fears Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Songs From the Big Chair

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 25, 2025
ImgFlip

Are you ready to feel old? Songs from the Big Chair by 1980s new wave band, Tears for Fears, is 40 years old. If you’re not familiar with the whole album, you’ve heard Everybody Wants to Rule World. The song was inescapable in 1985 and is a cultural touchstone for Gen Xers who grew up on MTV. Bandmates Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith are still touring as Tears for Fears.

Here they are marking the 40th anniversary of the album. (WATCH)

If you grew up in the 1980s you probably caught the hit single, Everybody Wants to Rule the World on cable television, back when MTV still played music videos.

Sit back and remember. (WATCH)

One poster credits the album with teaching him English. He owes it all to the mega-hit, Shout.

Let it all out. (WATCH)

You know you’re old if you remember LPs and extended-play vinyl remixes. Tears for Fears was played a lot in the dance clubs.

Growing up in the 80s meant buying music cassettes. Remember how hard it was to get the plastic wrapping off? Heck, remember Sound Warehouse?!

Here’s a snippet of Mother’s Talk. (WATCH)

The album is four decades old and fans are still Head Over Heels for it. (WATCH)

We agree. The album features eight tracks, five of which were released as singles. That’s how strong the album is. From start to finish it is a sonic masterpiece with huge appeal even 40 years after its initial release.

