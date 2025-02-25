BREAKING: Budget Resolution Squeaks Through the House of Representatives in 217 to 215 Vote

A budget resolution barely squeezed through the House of Representatives Tuesday night in a 217 to 215 vote. It’s a major victory for President Donald Trump and House GOP leaders.

BREAKING: Trump budget bill with $4.5 trillion in tax cuts survives House vote https://t.co/hxG4WGWAkP — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 26, 2025

Many Trump supporters on X were thrilled with the final vote.

$4.5 TRILLION in tax cuts. The left is about to lose their minds. Less money for the government, more money for the people. This is what winning looks like. — mattStardust(); (@Drax_Sklounst) February 26, 2025

Massive victory for Trump's agenda! $4.5T in tax cuts will boost growth and jobs—America's winning again! 🇺🇸💰 #MAGA — Garbage Deplorable (@GarbageMAGAman) February 26, 2025

Others were worried that the resolution in its current form would balloon the national deficit.

That’s the main concern of Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky. He was the lone Republican to vote against the resolution.

Thomas Massie because he wants to see more cuts to balance the budget. A lot of reps feel the same.



Hopefully, everything gets ironed out in the final bill in the next 60-90 days. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 26, 2025

Unsurprisingly, no Democrats voted for the measure. Commenters say they know why.

Democrats don’t want to give seniors, waiters and other hard working Americans a tax cut? Not even one Democrat? — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) February 26, 2025

They want to die on the 20% side of every 80-20 issue — Epic Tweet Us (@EpicTweetUs5) February 26, 2025

Democrats votes are not about the bills, they are against Trump, cause that's all it matters to them. — Grandpa Magoo (@logicalthi609) February 26, 2025

This is only a framework and more must be done to get it finalized.

Senate needs to support Trumps agenda or the Dems are going to be very happy. You never get everything you wants but this momentum must go forward. Then, one passed, they can work with the house on fine tuning the problem areas that they need resolved — Harry (@HarryC911usmc) February 26, 2025

Now it’s off to the Senate so they can mark it up and send it to Trump or back to the house right?! — Charles “BIG BASED BALLS JENKINS” (@radmobile5000) February 26, 2025

Yeah… now get that through the Senate, huh? — Martin Gayle 🇺🇸 (@dawgms4) February 26, 2025

The senate better come through.



This is a big win for Trump and republicans. — Real Defender (@real_defender) February 26, 2025

Up next, House committees will need to meet and build their proposals. These will then be put back into the framework to be negotiated so that a compromise deal can be reached with the Senate.