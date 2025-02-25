VIP
BREAKING: Budget Resolution Squeaks Through the House of Representatives in 217 to 215 Vote

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:42 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A budget resolution barely squeezed through the House of Representatives Tuesday night in a 217 to 215 vote. It’s a major victory for President Donald Trump and House GOP leaders.

Here’s more. (READ)

Many Trump supporters on X were thrilled with the final vote.

Others were worried that the resolution in its current form would balloon the national deficit.

That’s the main concern of Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky. He was the lone Republican to vote against the resolution.

Unsurprisingly, no Democrats voted for the measure. Commenters say they know why.

This is only a framework and more must be done to get it finalized.

Up next, House committees will need to meet and build their proposals. These will then be put back into the framework to be negotiated so that a compromise deal can be reached with the Senate.

