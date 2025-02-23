Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems Are Defending

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says Americans should be outraged at learning how much government waste has been costing them. We agree. We should also be furious at how the legacy media is defending this theft of our taxpayer money.

Here’s a quick excerpt from Miller. (READ)

MILLER: What President Trump has exposed through DOGE “should OUTRAGE every American." "This is the theft of your hard work." "This is the theft of your life's labor. And President Trump is restoring accountability. And he's stopping the taxpayer's wealth from being raided and abused."

Now hear the rest. (WATCH)

This fraud and theft was beyond my imagination. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) February 22, 2025

💯Truly worse than I could have ever envisioned — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

It’s beyond imagination and DOGE hasn’t even started at the Pentagon yet.

It’s bad enough our money was stolen but it was also used to attack us and our cherished beliefs. Posters are angry.

They stole our money and weaponized it against us. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 22, 2025

Unreal. Finally coming to an end. Which is why permanent DC is apoplectic — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

Without the fraud their infrastructure falls apart.



We always kind of knew. Now we can see it. And it’s even worse than we thought. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 22, 2025

As the respective money stream is shutdown note who screams. They are the ones that stream was feeding. — Oisin of the Fianna (@OfOisisn) February 22, 2025

The loudest screamers are the ones scamming the American people the most.

MAGA voted for exactly what President Donald Trump is doing.

If Democrats want to fund waste and fraud and inefficiency, they are free to do so on their own dime.



I voted for exactly what Trump is doing.

All of it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 22, 2025

I voted for Every. Single. Thing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

Many commenters noted what an effective communicator Miller has been during Trump’s second term.

Miller has been flipping the narrative like a seasoned chef turning out pancakes, serving up a relentless all-day breakfast buffet to the D.C. political machine since the moment he arrived. And I am here for it. — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) February 22, 2025

They never actually address the waste and fraud.



Instead:



“Hostile takeover!

“Coup!"

"Constitutional crisis!"



Etc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

The reason Democrats and their legacy media partners don’t discuss the waste and fraud is that they want it to continue. They’re also dependent on our money as well. They’ll fight to keep your money flowing to them but never for you. Your outrage is justified.