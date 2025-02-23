Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as...
Steve Forbes: Elon Musk and DOGE Have Taken a ‘Chainsaw and Microscope’ Approach...
Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully...
Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During...
Double Duty: Newly Sworn-In FBI Director Kash Patel Named Acting Director of the...
VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says DOGE Is Macro Aggression and Psychological Warfare
VIP
For Lasting Success, DOGE Needs to Turn Billions Into Sense
Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
Plot Twist! 'Trump Prosecutor,' Tristan Snell Warns the GOP is Going to Raise...
Defamation Lawsuit Beatings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! NBC Settles Georgia D...
Former Biden Advisor Mike Donilon Clings to Delusion Like It’s a Government Pension
Trump Is a Dictator Because National Park Employees Didn’t Know How to Duplicate...
Say, 'Billionaire Buddies,' Again! Chuck Schumer Takes the Democrats', 'BILLIONAIRES,' Fad...
Idiot Leftists Think Government Spending Justified Since It Provides Basic Services of Civ...

Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems Are Defending

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says Americans should be outraged at learning how much government waste has been costing them. We agree. We should also be furious at how the legacy media is defending this theft of our taxpayer money.

Advertisement

Here’s a quick excerpt from Miller. (READ)

MILLER: What President Trump has exposed through DOGE “should OUTRAGE every American."

"This is the theft of your hard work."

"This is the theft of your life's labor. And President Trump is restoring accountability. And he's stopping the taxpayer's wealth from being raided and abused."

Now hear the rest. (WATCH)

It’s beyond imagination and DOGE hasn’t even started at the Pentagon yet.

It’s bad enough our money was stolen but it was also used to attack us and our cherished beliefs. Posters are angry.

Recommended

Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The loudest screamers are the ones scamming the American people the most.

MAGA voted for exactly what President Donald Trump is doing.

Many commenters noted what an effective communicator Miller has been during Trump’s second term.

Advertisement

The reason Democrats and their legacy media partners don’t discuss the waste and fraud is that they want it to continue. They’re also dependent on our money as well. They’ll fight to keep your money flowing to them but never for you. Your outrage is justified.

Tags: CONSTITUTION CRISIS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS FUNDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire
Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully He Doesn’t Listen
Warren Squire
Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as Dem Party Dies
Warren Squire
Steve Forbes: Elon Musk and DOGE Have Taken a ‘Chainsaw and Microscope’ Approach to Auditing Agencies
Warren Squire
Defamation Lawsuit Beatings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! NBC Settles Georgia Doc's $30M Suit
Amy Curtis
Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and DOGE
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency Warren Squire
Advertisement