Aim High: Drone Service Delivers Precision Parachuting Package Drops to Texas Backyards

Those large buzzing things in the skies over Dallas and Fort Worth aren’t Texas-sized mosquitoes. They’re drones and they’ll be dropping packages with parachutes in backyards of customers all over the Metroplex thanks to a California company called ‘Zipline.’

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area is expected to start seeing new delivery drones flying through the air, dropping off packages in backyards. California-based ‘Zipline’ company is expanding operations in Texas. “Over the next few weeks, residents on the north side may occasionally see our aircraft flying over that private land about 300 feet in the air,” said head of community engagement at Zipline, Conner Wilkinson. The “calibration” flights will pave the way to bringing the drone deliveries to the Kaufman and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, reported the Kaufman Herald. Zipline partners with many companies but is only working with Walmart at this time in the Kaufman area. “Orders are loaded in seconds and then the Zip undocks and raises up to about 300 feet in the air and then flies to its destination,” Wilkinson said.Zipline has multiple drones, including the one you see below which drops off packages by parachute.

Check out the delivering drones in action. (WATCH)

NEW: The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area is expected to start seeing new delivery drones flying through the air, dropping off packages in backyards.



California based ‘Zipline’ company is expanding operations in Texas.



“Over the next few weeks, residents on the north side may… pic.twitter.com/cKs4IT3N61 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2025

I guess this would work in certain rural areas I can't see it being a thing in cities. Heck in some cities they would become targets 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 23, 2025

I don’t like this at all. Do we really want our skies abuzz all day and night with noisy bees and being spied on and everything else? This is too much. — Damon R Becnel (@BecnelDamon) February 23, 2025

We can see how this could quickly become annoying or unnerving.

Of course, some posters see hilarious applications for the sky-bound service.

So I can pay Amazon to airdrop MAGA hats into random libs backyards?



I freaking love it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2025

Brilliant.



Zipline should hire you for their marketing team. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2025

They did not think out that idea.



I bet they get sued when a package hurts someone or their pet or breaks something in their yard. — MadeInAmerica 🇺🇸 (@1MaidenAmerica) February 23, 2025

We can see this causing all kinds of problems if an unsuspecting person was beaned on the head or a package was dropped into highway traffic by accident.

I’m waiting for someone to get hit on the head and sue 😂 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 23, 2025

They should make them whistle like bombs to alert people to stay out of the way. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2025

Advertisement

Oh god, no! There’s enough noise pollution in the world — Damon R Becnel (@BecnelDamon) February 23, 2025

The less noise the better.

We don’t recommend using the service to deliver grandma’s fine china by air.

What if the package is fragile?? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 23, 2025

It would break. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2025

I want a case of eggs. Airdropped, please. Lol. No. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) February 23, 2025

Elementary school egg drop competitions prepared me for this — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 23, 2025

Do you want to risk losing a small fortune in eggs by having them parachute into your backyard from a drone and shatter on impact? We know we don’t!