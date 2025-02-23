Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not...
Aim High: Drone Service Delivers Precision Parachuting Package Drops to Texas Backyards

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:03 AM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

Those large buzzing things in the skies over Dallas and Fort Worth aren’t Texas-sized mosquitoes. They’re drones and they’ll be dropping packages with parachutes in backyards of customers all over the Metroplex thanks to a California company called ‘Zipline.’

Here’s more. (READ)

The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area is expected to start seeing new delivery drones flying through the air, dropping off packages in backyards.

California-based ‘Zipline’ company is expanding operations in Texas.

“Over the next few weeks, residents on the north side may occasionally see our aircraft flying over that private land about 300 feet in the air,” said head of community engagement at Zipline, Conner Wilkinson.

The “calibration” flights will pave the way to bringing the drone deliveries to the Kaufman and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, reported the Kaufman Herald.

Zipline partners with many companies but is only working with Walmart at this time in the Kaufman area.

“Orders are loaded in seconds and then the Zip undocks and raises up to about 300 feet in the air and then flies to its destination,” Wilkinson said.Zipline has multiple drones, including the one you see below which drops off packages by parachute.

Check out the delivering drones in action. (WATCH)

Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire
We can see how this could quickly become annoying or unnerving.

Of course, some posters see hilarious applications for the sky-bound service.

We can see this causing all kinds of problems if an unsuspecting person was beaned on the head or a package was dropped into highway traffic by accident.

The less noise the better.

We don’t recommend using the service to deliver grandma’s fine china by air. 

Do you want to risk losing a small fortune in eggs by having them parachute into your backyard from a drone and shatter on impact? We know we don’t!

