Adam Kinzinger: Musk’s ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ Backlash Will Cut GOP in Pro-Dem Campaign Ads

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:00 PM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat in Republican clothing, Adam Kinzinger, continues his fear of masculinity and genuine fun. He was on a recent panel show crying over Elon Musk wielding a chainsaw on stage at CPAC. Kinzinger says Musk holding up the ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ is going to backfire on Republicans who are cutting waste in government and saving taxpayers money.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Kinzinger is usually set to ‘deep weep’ mode.

Kinzinger all but admits that Democrats are going to lie to voters about what Musk and DOGE are doing in those campaign ads. Commenters lay it out.

Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and Her Racist Rhetoric
Warren Squire
Yep, those entitlements are in danger because of the bureaucracy and the fraud and waste it enables. Eliminating waste and fraud is an awesome message for Republicans to run on.

It’s not hard to imagine brain-dead Democrats running an anti-Trump ad featuring that Musk chainsaw moment and that ad being followed by a pro-Trump one featuring that same chainsaw footage.

Of course, Dems have a whole list of ‘winning’ positions to run on.

Democrats need to call Musk and see if he can take his chainsaw to their platform. No sane person wants any of the bizarre stuff the party stands for right now. No Democrat ad is going to convince anyone otherwise.

