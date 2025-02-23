Adam Kinzinger: Musk’s ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ Backlash Will Cut GOP in Pro-Dem Campaign Ads

Democrat in Republican clothing, Adam Kinzinger, continues his fear of masculinity and genuine fun. He was on a recent panel show crying over Elon Musk wielding a chainsaw on stage at CPAC. Kinzinger says Musk holding up the ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ is going to backfire on Republicans who are cutting waste in government and saving taxpayers money.

Check it out. (WATCH)

ADAM KINZINGER: Elon Musk smiling and giggling on the stage at CPAC with a chainsaw? That is gonna come back in every commercial against every Republican candidate - 'You didn't get your Social Security, Veteran benefits? This guy laughed about it.'pic.twitter.com/ez5IVLtw5j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 23, 2025

Has there ever been a more beta male not named Harry Sisson or David Hogg? — J P Chamberlain (@JPChamberlainX) February 23, 2025

Why is he always crying? — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) February 23, 2025

That’s his default state of being. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

Kinzinger is usually set to ‘deep weep’ mode.

Kinzinger all but admits that Democrats are going to lie to voters about what Musk and DOGE are doing in those campaign ads. Commenters lay it out.

So Adam thinks voters would vote out a congressman because a guy who has no authority to halt Social Security or Veterans benefits had fun at a political convention? That IQ just goes down and down. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 23, 2025

The left is full of uninformed emotional betas. They don't do rational thought. — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) February 23, 2025

Removing fraud and waste is what will help save social security and veterans benefits. — Hawaii Kona (@mdterp724) February 23, 2025

Yep, those entitlements are in danger because of the bureaucracy and the fraud and waste it enables. Eliminating waste and fraud is an awesome message for Republicans to run on.

If the fraud continues to be exposed the GOP will be running those commercials — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 23, 2025

Running those chainsaw ads will definitely help Democrats win... the DC Metro vote... — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) February 23, 2025

If they want to run ads that help Republicans who are we to complain? — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) February 23, 2025

It’s exactly the right image that the majority of the country want to see. This guys is such a clown. Loser. — Saints93 (@Saints9393) February 23, 2025

It’s not hard to imagine brain-dead Democrats running an anti-Trump ad featuring that Musk chainsaw moment and that ad being followed by a pro-Trump one featuring that same chainsaw footage.

Of course, Dems have a whole list of ‘winning’ positions to run on.

I'm looking forward to the 2028 election in which the Democrats run on a platform of rehiring hundreds of thousands of unnecessary federal workers, bringing millions of illegal aliens back into the country, and forcing women to compete against men in sports. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 23, 2025

Democrats need to call Musk and see if he can take his chainsaw to their platform. No sane person wants any of the bizarre stuff the party stands for right now. No Democrat ad is going to convince anyone otherwise.