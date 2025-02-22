Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems...
Steve Forbes: Elon Musk and DOGE Have Taken a ‘Chainsaw and Microscope’ Approach to Auditing Agencies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 22, 2025
Rajanish Kakade

Steve Forbes ran for the Republican presidential nomination back in the 1990s, eventually getting beat out by Bob Dole. A Forbes presidency would have been interesting. But, that’s in the past. Forbes is weighing in on the present presidency with a focus on Elon Musk and DOGE. He likes what he sees.

Start here. (READ)

Steve Forbes on DOGE: Elon Musk has taken a ‘Chainsaw and a Microscope’ approach to finding out where the money goes — 

"Some of this sounds like money laundering, the way some of these things pass from one thing to another thing to another thing, and end up in hands that it shouldn't be in."

"I also love how Musk hit again and again — bureaucracy versus democracy."

Here’s the full cut. (WATCH)

Yes, a total missed opportunity. We sure liked his flat tax plan.

Many posters are noting the courage and will it takes to do what must be done to wrestle control of our country back from unelected bureaucrats. They say history will look back favorably on Trump, Musk, and DOGE.

There’s so much to audit and cut. Musk should invite Forbes as an observer. He can hold the 'microscope.'

Commenters say it’s not enough to merely cut spending, but things must be simplified as well. Again, Forbes would be great at accomplishing this, bring him on.

There’s no doubt bureaucracy must be cut to shreds and removed. A tiny knife is not going to do it. It has to be a chainsaw. We're happy Musk is wielding it. Steve Forbes is too.

