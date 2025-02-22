Steve Forbes: Elon Musk and DOGE Have Taken a ‘Chainsaw and Microscope’ Approach to Auditing Agencies

Steve Forbes ran for the Republican presidential nomination back in the 1990s, eventually getting beat out by Bob Dole. A Forbes presidency would have been interesting. But, that’s in the past. Forbes is weighing in on the present presidency with a focus on Elon Musk and DOGE. He likes what he sees.

Steve Forbes on DOGE: Elon Musk has taken a ‘Chainsaw and a Microscope’ approach to finding out where the money goes — "Some of this sounds like money laundering, the way some of these things pass from one thing to another thing to another thing, and end up in hands that it shouldn't be in." "I also love how Musk hit again and again — bureaucracy versus democracy."

I remember when Forbes made a run for President. Lost opportunity for us. He must feel vindicated to see Musk in there on audit steroids! — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) February 22, 2025

Forbes is a wise man, should have been the nominee instead of Dole! — Truth Volcano (@Truth_Volcano) February 22, 2025

Yes, a total missed opportunity. We sure liked his flat tax plan.

Many posters are noting the courage and will it takes to do what must be done to wrestle control of our country back from unelected bureaucrats. They say history will look back favorably on Trump, Musk, and DOGE.

Another voice of reason.



When this all settles out, and the noise of the left gets drowned out by the steam engine of a more efficient government, Elon’s DOGE and Trump will be seen as heroes. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 22, 2025

Yep. They already are — corrupt politicians and legacy media aside. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

There’s so much to audit and cut. Musk should invite Forbes as an observer. He can hold the 'microscope.'

DOGE is doing a great job and they’re just getting started. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) February 22, 2025

Commenters say it’s not enough to merely cut spending, but things must be simplified as well. Again, Forbes would be great at accomplishing this, bring him on.

They are stealing our money, weaponizing it against us, all while enriching themselves. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

Yes, cut them out and strengthen SSA and healthcare programs with efficiency. So much capital to deploy and simplify processes. — Zachary Sisson (@ZacharySisson3) February 22, 2025

The chainsaw for bureaucracy 🪚🪚🪚 — Official Constitutional Crisis (@OCCrisis) February 23, 2025

There’s no doubt bureaucracy must be cut to shreds and removed. A tiny knife is not going to do it. It has to be a chainsaw. We're happy Musk is wielding it. Steve Forbes is too.