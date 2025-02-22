Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency

Scott Jennings launched into Van Jones recently on CNN. Why, you ask? Jones said that President Donald Trump was running roughshod over our government’s precious ‘norms.’ It’s okay, we laughed out loud at that, too. Jones did vote for and support President Joe Biden and whoever was actually in charge of the White House most of ‘his’ presidency.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s riled up Jennings. (READ)

JONES: If we had a Democratic president who ran over these norms - you'd be upset. JENNINGS: You keep saying that... brother, last year, Joe Biden was asleep, and Kamala Harris was at a dance party with Beyonce all year. You violated norms for the entire year, and it's a reason Trump won the election. Norms were violated for 4 straight years."

Now, see the whole exchange and enjoy the music video at the end. (WATCH)

🚨 OMG. Van Jones just made such a ridiculous statement about "norms" on CNN and Scott Jennings showed no mercy.



JONES: If we had a Democratic president who ran over these norms - you'd be upset.



JENNINGS: You keep saying that... brother, last year, Joe Biden was asleep, and… pic.twitter.com/XOHYxPUdVg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 22, 2025

Democrats claim Trump is violating norms, while he’s clearly restoring them after four years of insanity. Projection, inversion, and gaslighting—are these the only tactics Democrats have? — World of Lies 🇺🇸 (@LiesUnveiled) February 22, 2025

Trump is not only restoring norms but also reshaping and resetting the government back to how it’s supposed to function for the people.

It’s funny watching Democrats get amnesia like they’re Biden. Commenters list most of the ‘norms’ we had during Sleepy Joe’s singular term.

Get absolutely wrecked. I love how they try to act like the last 4 years wasn’t all gaslighting and lies. There wasn’t even a single truthful report from that administration. — NWO4Lif3 (@NWO4Lif33) February 22, 2025

Norms like pardoning his criminal son and his own family and also his crooks 🤔 — Adelfsu (@adelfsu) February 22, 2025

Biden has a trans at the White House who flashed his fake plastic t*ts. Don’t talk to us about “norms”. — pnw Bae 🌲 🌙 (@RaquelWelchh) February 22, 2025

Van... so you're saying these guys are 'norm' holdovers from George Bush's admin and Biden just inherited them? pic.twitter.com/U4LzW91EMl — Ginger Powers (@GingerPowersHtt) February 22, 2025

If THEIR fake President wasn’t a vegetable then THEY would know the power of the PRESIDENT — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) February 22, 2025

Imagine a world where calling a reanimated corpse president is normal. — Uncle Sigma (@unclesigma30) February 22, 2025

Van Jones loves to act like we just didn’t have worst democrat presidents in history for the last 4 years — Darren Cooper (@DarrenC91694250) February 22, 2025

I hope they keep talking like this from now on. . they may never win another election — cjsteelerreborn (@cjsteelerreborn) February 22, 2025

Democrats’ inability to learn and change should guarantee losses for their party over the next few election cycles.

Go back and watch Frank Luntz’s reaction to Jennings in case you missed it. Posters say it’s hilarious.

Frank is dying laughing inside. That smile is him cracking up. — heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) February 22, 2025

The best part is Frank Lutz grinning while Jennings talking — Gerry Keller (@gk7713) February 22, 2025

Advertisement

He dropped the Dance Party at Beyonce reference and no on caught it 😂 — jay plemons (@jayplemons) February 22, 2025

Jennings referenced a pro-Trump viral video from the 2024 presidential election campaign. There was a snippet edited to the end of the CNN video above. Here’s the full original video. (WATCH)

DANCE PARTY WITH BEYONCÉ!!!🤣🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZTWipqaWan — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) October 29, 2024

I've missed this song! 😁 — Lauren Mackay Leslie (@lauren_les16463) February 22, 2025

I'm gonna have that song stuck in my head all day. 🤣🤣 — Lorie (@Lorie1694) February 22, 2025

Beyoncé

Beyoncé



Beyoncé

Beyoncé



Beyoncé

Beyoncé — PDIZZLE 🇺🇸 (@alphapat84) February 22, 2025

We’re going to be hearing that song in our sleep tonight. Someone needs to send it to Van Jones.