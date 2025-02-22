Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency

Double Duty: Newly Sworn-In FBI Director Kash Patel Named Acting Director of the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on February 22, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Jennings launched into Van Jones recently on CNN. Why, you ask? Jones said that President Donald Trump was running roughshod over our government’s precious ‘norms.’ It’s okay, we laughed out loud at that, too. Jones did vote for and support President Joe Biden and whoever was actually in charge of the White House most of ‘his’ presidency.

Here’s what’s riled up Jennings. (READ)

JONES: If we had a Democratic president who ran over these norms - you'd be upset.

JENNINGS: You keep saying that... brother, last year, Joe Biden was asleep, and Kamala Harris was at a dance party with Beyonce all year. You violated norms for the entire year, and it's a reason Trump won the election. Norms were violated for 4 straight years."

Now, see the whole exchange and enjoy the music video at the end. (WATCH)

Trump is not only restoring norms but also reshaping and resetting the government back to how it’s supposed to function for the people.

It’s funny watching Democrats get amnesia like they’re Biden. Commenters list most of the ‘norms’ we had during Sleepy Joe’s singular term.

Democrats’ inability to learn and change should guarantee losses for their party over the next few election cycles.

Go back and watch Frank Luntz’s reaction to Jennings in case you missed it. Posters say it’s hilarious.

Jennings referenced a pro-Trump viral video from the 2024 presidential election campaign. There was a snippet edited to the end of the CNN video above. Here’s the full original video. (WATCH)

We’re going to be hearing that song in our sleep tonight. Someone needs to send it to Van Jones.

