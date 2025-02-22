Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During...
Double Duty: Newly Sworn-In FBI Director Kash Patel Named Acting Director of the ATF by Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:45 PM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite



President Donald Trump’s newly sworn-in FBI Director Kash Patel is doing a two-fer. Trump is naming him the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF). Patel was confirmed by the Senate for the FBI job on Thursday and took his oath of office on Friday. MAGA supporters on X are thrilled he’s taking the ATF job and have some theories as to what happens next.

Start here. (READ)

Kash Patel pulling double duty as FBI Director AND Acting ATF Director? 

That’s a power move straight out of Trump’s playbook! The ATF’s overreach has been a thorn in the side of law-abiding gun owners for too long.

Time for a patriot like Kash to shake things up and put freedom first. Swamp’s trembling, and I’m here for it!

— Jarvis (@JarvisForceOne) February 23, 2025

MAGA supporters are calling this a huge victory. Commenters believe this is the first step in abolishing the ATF.

Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire
So, keep the FBI with some huge changes and scrap the ATF altogether. That sounds like a plan. Some posters say the ATF has too much discretionary power.

Abolish the ATF.

Any resources and specialists can be absorbed by the FBI.

We do not need a regulatory agency with badges and guns that redefine what is and is not illegal on a whim.

The FBI can handle enforcement on gun-related issues just fine, and although I believe pretty much all gun laws are infringement, the fact is that there's no reason to have an agency interpreting the law.

That's the job of the legislature, and if they can't quantify what they want to legislate, too bad. The ATF shouldn't get to step in and speak for the letter of the law.

— Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) February 23, 2025

Other posters say there are redundancies in these agencies. They say the agencies can be combined and pared down.

The ATF and the FBI are both agencies within the Justice Department. The ATF has more than 5,000 employees. That’s huge. But, we're pretty sure Patel will get all the help he needs doing both jobs.

