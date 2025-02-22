Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully He Doesn’t Listen

Republican pollster Frank Luntz keeps trying to explain to Democrats why they lost the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump but they simply will not listen. Luntz ran into another blue wall on CNN recently. We can only surmise that Van Jones wants to see his Democrat Party lose more elections.

Advertisement

Here’s Luntz trying to get through to Jones. (WATCH)

"You want to understand why Harris lost the election? The public didn't want to wait anymore."



"The American people are fed up. They're angry as hell. They want Washington to change. They want action."



Frank Luntz has never been more right in his entire career. pic.twitter.com/7rovLhKiT2 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 22, 2025

He gets it. He understands. If democrats don't come to this same realization, they are going to be sitting on the sidelines for a long, long time. — Jerry (@WhiskeyBiscut) February 22, 2025

Luntz is often wrong but he’s dead right on this point. Commenters say a silent Scott Jennings proves it.

Well. Frank is blowing with the wind now. But, yes, finally on the right side of history. He knows his bread needs to be buttered. And there will be no employment for Democrat “pollsters” in the near future. — Stephen Prosser (@Stephen02375629) February 22, 2025

Frank luntz is a moron even though he is right here — Kyle moose (@mooserocka331) February 22, 2025

Amazing, because Luntz has made a career of being habitually wrong — 🇺🇲 FJHalle 🇺🇲 (@FJHalle) February 22, 2025

Frank is spot on, scott doesn't know how to respond to someone agreeing with him lol — suspected bootlicker (@cannonsf1) February 22, 2025

Frank only had to be a little bit right to break his record, but to his credit if Scott sits there calmly without forming a thought, you know the truth is being told. Conversely, if Van gets his panties in a wad you know the truth is being told too😂 — Stacy Warden (@stacygwarden) February 22, 2025

Americans realize Washington, D.C. is bloated with bureaucrats who are fighting against the will of the people. Commenters know a bill passed in Congress will do nothing.

Our Congress has passed thousands of bills and it doesn’t mean Dick to the average American taxpayer because they never get the money. They never get the help. It’s always broken promises. Van Jones you’re an idiot. — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) February 22, 2025

This is a psychological/neurological/biochemical issue.



Van Jones CANNOT hear the words Kuntz is speaking.

It is like trying to convince someone to breath air on The Moon.



He cannot do it. — SouthHamptonUpper1 (@SouthHampUpper1) February 22, 2025

Jones is just like Maher and Fetterman. They have small glimmers of reasonable thinking only to dive right back into the pathetic, simple-minded left wing lunatic group think! — Tuners (@Tuners36) February 22, 2025

Advertisement

I irony is that changing the things that Trump wants them to change is the best way for them to start rebuilding their own party. They have to rebuild trust. Instead they lean into being oppositional. 🤦‍♀️ — Mental.Miss.Information🇺🇸 (@wuz_dis_button) February 22, 2025

Luntz is trying to reason with Jones and by extension the entire Democrat Party. The Dems need to do to their party what Trump is doing to the government. Dems won’t listen. They’re going to double and triple down on every horrible policy and out-of-touch cultural issue. They’re barreling towards utter destruction. You can’t say nobody tried to warn them.



