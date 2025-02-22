Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully He Doesn’t Listen

Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Republican pollster Frank Luntz keeps trying to explain to Democrats why they lost the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump but they simply will not listen. Luntz ran into another blue wall on CNN recently. We can only surmise that Van Jones wants to see his Democrat Party lose more elections.

Here’s Luntz trying to get through to Jones. (WATCH)

Luntz is often wrong but he’s dead right on this point. Commenters say a silent Scott Jennings proves it.

Americans realize Washington, D.C. is bloated with bureaucrats who are fighting against the will of the people. Commenters know a bill passed in Congress will do nothing.

Luntz is trying to reason with Jones and by extension the entire Democrat Party. The Dems need to do to their party what Trump is doing to the government. Dems won’t listen. They’re going to double and triple down on every horrible policy and out-of-touch cultural issue. They’re barreling towards utter destruction. You can’t say nobody tried to warn them.


