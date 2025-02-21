Cold Ones and Gold Ones: San Diego Animal Rights Activists Are Demanding Bargoers ‘Stop Blowing Fish!’

Animal rights activists were recently screaming, ‘Stop Blowing Fish!’ outside a San Diego bar. Why? They were upset that bargoers were holding goldfish races. We've never heard of it either. Participants use a straw to blow bubbles at goldfish that swim in long waterways that run the length of the bar. The blowing causes the goldfish to flee and the first one to the end wins.

Advertisement

Here are more details. (READ)

“I just like fish racing. Everyone is having a great time and the fish don’t seem to mind at all,” said a local fish racing champion identified as ‘Austin.’ The protest was organized by vegan activist Justice Owens who has also launched a Change dot org campaign, demanding the bar stop the fish races. The campaign currently has 294 signatures. “This really stresses out the fish. They're sentient beings like us… They feel pain, they feel fear, and this is awful,” Owens said.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

NEW: Animal rights activists protest outside of a San Diego bar for holding goldfish races, tells the bar goers to “Stop Blowing Fish.”



They’ll literally protest anything lmao.



The protesters were stationed outside a local bar which is known in the area for holding the fish… pic.twitter.com/p76sRZfaZk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Many posters understand wanting to protect animals but goldfish just don’t rank at the top of most people’s ‘concern’ list.

They actually took the time to plan, make the signs, and then SHOW UP in person to protest this 🤣 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 20, 2025

Seems like there are bigger 'fish' to fry. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Oh, give me a break! Protesting goldfish races while the fish are out there living their best lives—swimming, racing, maybe even enjoying the cheers. 😂 — Debayo 🌱🤖 (@debayo_xx) February 20, 2025

Some commenters say the goldfish races are at least keeping these protesters occupied so they're not blocking traffic or doing other truly disruptive activities.

The more of these clowns we can distract with protesting "fish races" the better pic.twitter.com/sZBMFpM5Oc — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 20, 2025

Ridiculous and unserious people — ☘️ERIC♎8️⃣ (@starside8) February 20, 2025

Life's pretty good if your main source of frustration is someone else's drinking game — Cool Hand James (@PunishedCHJ) February 20, 2025

Lol wow I bet if they went outside and invited them to the part alot of them would come . — Jackie Wilham (@jackie_hensen) February 20, 2025

Not sure we want to encourage them to attempt a goldfish rescue at a bar full of rowdy drinkers.

Advertisement

Some posters say they’re considering starting fish racing leagues of their own.

How horrible! Just because of this, I am officially starting goldfish racing at work during break — Brandon Johnson (@Patriot_45_) February 20, 2025

I didn't even know fish racing was a thing. People will bet on anything😄 — DextersMom🇺🇸🌞🌴 (@Austinhouse58) February 20, 2025

I propose goldfish racing teams in every city complete with sponsors and TV contracts. — Roo from Texas (@RooasinKanga) February 20, 2025

We've never considered starting goldfish racing leagues. We can only imagine that Draft Day would just be dragging a tiny net through an aquarium at the pet store.