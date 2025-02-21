Cold Ones and Gold Ones: San Diego Animal Rights Activists Are Demanding Bargoers ‘Stop Blowing Fish!’

Stephen Miller Torches Legacy Media for Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline and Skipping...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 21, 2025
Norwegian Police/NTB scanpix via AP

Animal rights activists were recently screaming, ‘Stop Blowing Fish!’ outside a San Diego bar. Why? They were upset that bargoers were holding goldfish races. We've never heard of it either. Participants use a straw to blow bubbles at goldfish that swim in long waterways that run the length of the bar. The blowing causes the goldfish to flee and the first one to the end wins.

Here are more details. (READ)

“I just like fish racing. Everyone is having a great time and the fish don’t seem to mind at all,” said a local fish racing champion identified as ‘Austin.’

The protest was organized by vegan activist Justice Owens who has also launched a Change dot org campaign, demanding the bar stop the fish races.

The campaign currently has 294 signatures.

“This really stresses out the fish. They're sentient beings like us… They feel pain, they feel fear, and this is awful,” Owens said.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Many posters understand wanting to protect animals but goldfish just don’t rank at the top of most people’s ‘concern’ list.

Some commenters say the goldfish races are at least keeping these protesters occupied so they're not blocking traffic or doing other truly disruptive activities.

Not sure we want to encourage them to attempt a goldfish rescue at a bar full of rowdy drinkers.

Some posters say they’re considering starting fish racing leagues of their own.

We've never considered starting goldfish racing leagues. We can only imagine that Draft Day would just be dragging a tiny net through an aquarium at the pet store.

