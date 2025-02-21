Poll Miner: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Digs Up Negative Trump Polling While Burying the Positive

Democrat Who Threatened To Fight Elon Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’ Claims He’s the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:05 AM on February 21, 2025

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow did something appalling with Trump’s polling numbers - she lied. No surprise there. Maddow chose to hyper-focus on two negative Trump polls while conveniently ignoring all the positive ones.

Here’s more. (READ)

Rachel Maddow just proved once again that she’s the most dishonest person on TV.

She cherry-picked two polls to claim Trump’s approval rating is taking a nosedive while ignoring all the ones showing that the American people still support him.“Less than a month ago, it looked okay for him. Now it looks terrible for him,” Maddow mocked.

In reality, 6 of the 10 major polls show Trump with a positive approval rating, putting him 1.4% above water overall. Yet Maddow chose two of the worst ones to deliberately mislead her viewers.

Look at the difference in the RealClearPolitics Average vs. Maddow’s reporting. This is why people call you FAKE NEWS.

You can see her lying in this split-screen video that displays all the current Trump polling. (WATCH)

Yep, that’s a good rule of thumb.

Commenters say Maddow’s lying about Trump only draws attention to her defending Biden’s consistently unimpressive polling numbers. 

See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated Out of Pentagon Workspace
Warren Squire
That’s (D)ifferent.

All of Maddow’s lying had some posters countering with humor.

Tens of people are now repeating Maddow’s lies.

One poster says poll numbers don’t matter since Trump can’t seek a third term. 

This is good advice. Rasmussen is on the money pretty consistently. So you can be sure Maddow will not be using its polling or looking at it. Ever.

