Poll Miner: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Digs Up Negative Trump Polling While Burying the Positive

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow did something appalling with Trump’s polling numbers - she lied. No surprise there. Maddow chose to hyper-focus on two negative Trump polls while conveniently ignoring all the positive ones.

Here’s more. (READ)

Rachel Maddow just proved once again that she’s the most dishonest person on TV. She cherry-picked two polls to claim Trump’s approval rating is taking a nosedive while ignoring all the ones showing that the American people still support him.“Less than a month ago, it looked okay for him. Now it looks terrible for him,” Maddow mocked. In reality, 6 of the 10 major polls show Trump with a positive approval rating, putting him 1.4% above water overall. Yet Maddow chose two of the worst ones to deliberately mislead her viewers. Look at the difference in the RealClearPolitics Average vs. Maddow’s reporting. This is why people call you FAKE NEWS.

You can see her lying in this split-screen video that displays all the current Trump polling. (WATCH)

Rachel Maddow just proved once again that she’s the most dishonest person on TV.



She cherry-picked two polls to claim Trump’s approval rating is taking a nosedive while ignoring all the ones showing that the American people still support him.



“Less than a month ago, it looked… pic.twitter.com/L3EoLLGegg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 21, 2025

If it’s on msnbc, it’s a lie — Brian Wagner-Gilbert (@wagner_gilbert) February 21, 2025

Yep, that’s a good rule of thumb.

Commenters say Maddow’s lying about Trump only draws attention to her defending Biden’s consistently unimpressive polling numbers.

Imagine trying to say that Trump has low approval ratings after defending Biden’s record-low approval ratings for 4 years — The Rogue Politico (@politikaljunki) February 21, 2025

Biden was -18 when he was about to leave office. I never heard a peep about that from Maddow. pic.twitter.com/br6Lm8Jcwr — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 21, 2025

That’s (D)ifferent.

All of Maddow’s lying had some posters countering with humor.

Nobody trusts Mark Cuban anymore — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) February 21, 2025

Was that Mark filling in for Maddow today? I can’t tell. pic.twitter.com/r51dFrT3kg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 21, 2025

That’s the same person. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) February 21, 2025

Well, that's about 30 ppl that'll be repeating that lie tmrw. — CLM (@CindyLM1969) February 21, 2025

It’s already happening — Mad Bear Forge (@MadMadbearforge) February 21, 2025

Tens of people are now repeating Maddow’s lies.

One poster says poll numbers don’t matter since Trump can’t seek a third term.

It doesn’t matter what the polls say. He’s still the president for the next four years and he can’t run for reelection so there’s no need to appease anybody — Tarot With Sean (@TarotWSean) February 21, 2025

Just go with Rasmussen... they seem to get it right, ignore the crap ones — - Democrats, probably... (@DemsProbably) February 21, 2025

This is good advice. Rasmussen is on the money pretty consistently. So you can be sure Maddow will not be using its polling or looking at it. Ever.