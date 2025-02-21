Poll Miner: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Digs Up Negative Trump Polling While Burying the...
The State of Canada? Rubio Says Trade Imbalance Will Determine Northern Neighbor’s Fate
Cold Ones and Gold Ones: San Diego Animal Rights Activists Are Demanding Bargoers...
Stephen Miller Torches Legacy Media for Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline and Skipping...
See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated...
VIP
Scottish Police Use ‘Buffer Zone’ Law Against Silent Vigil
WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary
VIP
Democrats Suddenly Rediscover Parental Rights in Alphabet Soup
Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological...
He's Baaaack! Stephen King Returns to X and LOL at the Reactions
IRS Prepares to Lay Off 6,000 New Employees
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Doing Her Best to Be As Obnoxious As Jim Acosta
Amnesty International Plays 'Whataboutism' With Israeli Hostages and It Does NOT Go Well...
'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged...

Democrat Who Threatened To Fight Elon Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’ Claims He’s the One Being Intimidated

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:44 AM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Representative Robert Garcia of California says he’s facing intimidation because a U.S. Attorney sent him a letter after he threatened to use ‘actual weapons’ in a ‘bar fight’ with Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Here he is playing the victim on Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show. (WATCH)

Garcia got a letter from the U.S. Attorney General for Washington, D.C. asking him to clarify the words he spoke against Musk. (READ)

US Atty for DC Ed Martin has sent Rep Robert Garcia a letter asking him to clarify his comments made about Elon Musk.

Garcia stated on Feb 12 about Musk:  “Well, he is a d*ck, and I think he's also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really important, and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country."

"In the letter, Martin states:

“This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk - an appointed representative of President Donald Trump...We take threats to public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation."

Recommended

See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated Out of Pentagon Workspace
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here’s the original video of Garcia’s violent rhetoric. (WATCH)

Garcia claims he’s being intimidated even though he’s the one being investigated for intimidation.

It’s almost like he doesn’t understand the words pouring out of his mouth. One poster says he’s cut from the same worthless cloth as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

Advertisement

The leadership void in the Democrat Party means more and more of these young, loud, ignorant, ambitious pols will keep trying to make a name for themselves. Just let them keep digging.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK JEN PSAKI MSNBC RHETORIC THREAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated Out of Pentagon Workspace
Warren Squire
Poll Miner: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Digs Up Negative Trump Polling While Burying the Positive
Warren Squire
Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts
Sam J.
Stephen Miller Torches Legacy Media for Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline and Skipping Civics Class
Warren Squire
'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session
Doug P.
Amnesty International Plays 'Whataboutism' With Israeli Hostages and It Does NOT Go Well for Them at All
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated Out of Pentagon Workspace Warren Squire
Advertisement