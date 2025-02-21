Democrat Who Threatened To Fight Elon Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’ Claims He’s the One Being Intimidated

Democrat Representative Robert Garcia of California says he’s facing intimidation because a U.S. Attorney sent him a letter after he threatened to use ‘actual weapons’ in a ‘bar fight’ with Elon Musk.

Here he is playing the victim on Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show. (WATCH)

🚨Rep Robert Garcia takes to MSNBC to respond to letter sent by US Atty for DC Ed Martin over his incendiary “actual weapons” rhetoric about Elon Musk —



— calls a possible investigation “intimidation tactics."



“We’ve got to fight fire with fire." pic.twitter.com/M9jAwlMDAn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

Garcia got a letter from the U.S. Attorney General for Washington, D.C. asking him to clarify the words he spoke against Musk. (READ)

US Atty for DC Ed Martin has sent Rep Robert Garcia a letter asking him to clarify his comments made about Elon Musk. Garcia stated on Feb 12 about Musk: “Well, he is a d*ck, and I think he's also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really important, and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country." "In the letter, Martin states: “This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk - an appointed representative of President Donald Trump...We take threats to public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation."

Here’s the original video of Garcia’s violent rhetoric. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: US Atty for DC Ed Martin has sent Rep Robert Garcia a letter asking him to clarify his comments made about Elon Musk.



Garcia stated on Feb 12 about Musk: “Well, he is a d*ck, and I think he's also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really… pic.twitter.com/z9rdjPZrVS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2025

Garcia claims he’s being intimidated even though he’s the one being investigated for intimidation.

“Intimidation” is literally why he’s being investigated.



He’s doubling down on stupidity.



A little extra FA before the FO. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 21, 2025

Fire with Fire



Does this fool not think before he speaketh? — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) February 21, 2025

The FO part is not nearly as fun as the FA part.



Not sure “fight fire with fire” was the wisest choice of words here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

It’s almost like he doesn’t understand the words pouring out of his mouth. One poster says he’s cut from the same worthless cloth as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

This is the first time I’ve bothered to listen to him. How unimpressive.

He’s just another mid-witted, aoc/crotchett-type character (without any looks/appeal), trying to make a name for himself, apparently.

The Dims have got themselves some real firebrands, don’t they?

🤣 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) February 21, 2025

The rule of holes (stop digging) really, really applies here. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 21, 2025

The leadership void in the Democrat Party means more and more of these young, loud, ignorant, ambitious pols will keep trying to make a name for themselves. Just let them keep digging.