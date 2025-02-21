CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Famil...
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About...
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle...
Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win...
LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay...
VIP
HAAAA! Guess What Keyword Spiked in Google Search Moments After Kash Patel Was...
Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes...
Did the Media Ever Churn Out Sob Stories Like These After Private Sector...
Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought...
Never Trumper Stuart Stevens Proves He's FAR WORSE Than the Man He Hates...
'Are You Defending $71 Billion in Fraud?' Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Journo Pushing Dem...
WHOA, He Ain't PLAYIN'! JD Vance Takes Whiners SCREECHING About His Ukraine Post...

Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and Canada Against U.S.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Another day, another ready-made GOP campaign ad from Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas. The diminutive, demented, and (quite frankly) dumb Democrat is the emerging face and voice of her leaderless political party. On Friday, she cut a new commercial for Republicans by coming out against the United States in its dealings with Canada and Mexico. Thanks, Jasmine!

Advertisement

Chew on this sound bite. (WATCH)

Don’t ever stop talking, Jasmine! You’re doing great!

Crockett continues putting herself out there as her Democrat Party struggles to find a way forward. The Dems need to take her keys before she drives the entire party over a cliff. Commenters hope they don’t.

Recommended

CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It’s a strange feeling wanting to applaud the cringey Crockett. The cringe is horrible but at the same time is so good for Trump voters.

No matter how much an elected official dislikes Trump, it’s never good politics to root against America.

It’s no secret that MAGA wants Crockett to advance in the Democrat Party and possibly participate in the 2028 Dem presidential primary.

Advertisement

The Democrat presidential primary is still a ways off. In the meantime, we’ll just have to be satisfied with her media appearances. Hopefully, the Dems remain in disarray so they don’t take our Crockett away.

Tags: AMERICA CANADA DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP MEXICO TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About Social Security Fraud
Amy Curtis
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)
Doug P.
And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL
Sam J.
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
Amy Curtis
Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family Grateful Calvin
Advertisement