Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and Canada Against U.S.

Another day, another ready-made GOP campaign ad from Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas. The diminutive, demented, and (quite frankly) dumb Democrat is the emerging face and voice of her leaderless political party. On Friday, she cut a new commercial for Republicans by coming out against the United States in its dealings with Canada and Mexico. Thanks, Jasmine!

Advertisement

Chew on this sound bite. (WATCH)

🚨Democrat Jasmine Crockett says she’s rooting for Canada and Mexico against the US:



“The fact that I'm rooting for Canada and I'm rooting for Mexico a lot is really wild — but they are really the ones that are speaking truth to power right now."pic.twitter.com/v7j2tX4SbV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

Don’t ever stop talking, Jasmine! You’re doing great!

Crockett continues putting herself out there as her Democrat Party struggles to find a way forward. The Dems need to take her keys before she drives the entire party over a cliff. Commenters hope they don’t.

She is going to provide ad sound bites for decades if she keeps getting in front of a microphone.



Imagine 70% of the country rooting for finding ways and fraud and the Dems are rooting for other counties.



Not an election wining message. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) February 21, 2025

You’re so right. And she has made some really dumb a$$ sound bytes — Alison (@justhenews2025) February 21, 2025

Bingo. Tailor made GOP ads.



This is American voter repellant. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

But, but, but what about “The Regime from Mirror-a-Lago”?!?!! 😂



The cringe half of my response to this chick is interacting with the grateful half of my response to her, and almost giving me an aneurysm. — Al Terego - America First (@terego_allen) February 21, 2025

It’s a strange feeling wanting to applaud the cringey Crockett. The cringe is horrible but at the same time is so good for Trump voters.

No matter how much an elected official dislikes Trump, it’s never good politics to root against America.

Wow!



It’s one thing to have TDS.



It’s another thing to root for other countries because Trump is the President. What’s wrong with these people? — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 21, 2025

She hates this country, like most of her party.



She’s just the one dumb enough to say it out loud.



The more she talks, the better for the GOP. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

I hope she runs for 2028 — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 21, 2025

It’s no secret that MAGA wants Crockett to advance in the Democrat Party and possibly participate in the 2028 Dem presidential primary.

Advertisement

I really hope they run her for Democrat Nominee in 2028.



Especially if they don't fix their ideas. — Malcolm FleX - Chaotic Neutral Mercenary (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 21, 2025

Agree 100% — and would not be surprised in the least if she decided to run. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

Please keep sending her on tv — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 21, 2025

This. The more Democrats send her in front of cameras, the better. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

The Democrat presidential primary is still a ways off. In the meantime, we’ll just have to be satisfied with her media appearances. Hopefully, the Dems remain in disarray so they don’t take our Crockett away.