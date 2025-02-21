The State of Canada? Rubio Says Trade Imbalance Will Determine Northern Neighbor’s Fate

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat down with Catherine Herridge and confirmed that Canada becoming a state wasn’t as far-fetched as conventional wisdom has led many to believe. Many posters on X shudder at the thought of Canada becoming the 51st state but are open to it becoming a territory. Rubio says it comes down to the trade imbalance between America and her northern neighbor.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Canada becoming a State is a real possibility. In a meeting with President Trump, Prime Minister Trudeau explained the issue: “If you balance out our trade, Canada will cease to exist as a country.” Rubio goes on to explain that trade will be balanced, and if they can’t do that, then maybe they will have to become a state. Well now. That’s pretty wild. How about it Canada? Territory or State. Take your pick.

it’s a fascinating discussion. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Secretary of Stare Marco Rubio says Canada becoming a State is a real possibility.



In a meeting with President Trump, Prime Minister Trudeau explained the issue:



“If you balance out our trade, Canada will cease to exist as a country.”



Rubio goes on to explain that… pic.twitter.com/GVP0nMufbD — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 21, 2025

The U.S. acquires territories via Congress or treaties under Article IV, needing no state ratification. Louisiana (1803) and Puerto Rico (1898) joined through federal action alone.



Statehood requires a territory’s petition, a constitution, and congressional approval, not state… — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 21, 2025

Canada being one huge state is not a great idea. But, some posters are okay with one province becoming a state.

Definitely don’t want them as a state. No voting power for them! That would be the quickest way to kill this country. Those suicide loving, commie psychopaths (not all, but enough). — Jason (@RealJHanson) February 21, 2025

Maybe it would get carved up into multiple states. Alberta is pretty conservative. Plus they have all the oil. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 21, 2025

Only Alberta can become a state. The rest could be a territory, maybe. There are too many leftists and jihadists in canada. — Hofmann25 (@JesseCo25) February 21, 2025

I mean, that could work. I’d like to see how many electoral votes each would have. 20 years ago I would’ve been on board, but they got weird and dark real fast. — Jason (@RealJHanson) February 21, 2025

Adding multiple Canadian states with electoral votes plus Senators and Representatives could shift our government leftward. That’s why Canada as a territory is the more palatable option.

Territory. I don't want another state. We have enough problems in Congress. — Minnie (@MariaMassa33109) February 21, 2025

Yes, I don't want them voting in our elections — DevilsInTheJukebox (@DevilsInJukebox) February 21, 2025

Advertisement

Not to mention adding millions of liberal votes. They need to be a province, with no vote — Virginia MontaQue (@3rdTimeCharm17) February 21, 2025

The last thing we need is Cold California on steroids. You think we have problems with libs now? — Odin (@Odin1028) February 21, 2025

Noooooo they are so progressive they make California blush except for a few places. They are socialists and NOT AMERICAN — Your Neighbor (@dbowde) February 21, 2025

Territory ... No one wants the communist senators — NickLv2.1 (@NickLv221) February 21, 2025

Adding multiple Canadian states that would instantly have a huge say and sway in American elections doesn’t appeal to anyone except Democrats. If Canada is joining the fabric of America, territory is the way to go.