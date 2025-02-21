The State of Canada? Rubio Says Trade Imbalance Will Determine Northern Neighbor’s Fate

Cold Ones and Gold Ones: San Diego Animal Rights Activists Are Demanding Bargoers...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:35 AM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Householder

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat down with Catherine Herridge and confirmed that Canada becoming a state wasn’t as far-fetched as conventional wisdom has led many to believe. Many posters on X shudder at the thought of Canada becoming the 51st state but are open to it becoming a territory. Rubio says it comes down to the trade imbalance between America and her northern neighbor.

Start here. (READ)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Canada becoming a State is a real possibility. 

In a meeting with President Trump, Prime Minister Trudeau explained the issue: “If you balance out our trade, Canada will cease to exist as a country.” 

Rubio goes on to explain that trade will be balanced, and if they can’t do that, then maybe they will have to become a state. 

Well now. 

That’s pretty wild.

How about it Canada? 

Territory or State. 

Take your pick.

it’s a fascinating discussion. (WATCH)

Canada being one huge state is not a great idea. But, some posters are okay with one province becoming a state.

Adding multiple Canadian states with electoral votes plus Senators and Representatives could shift our government leftward. That’s why Canada as a territory is the more palatable option.

Adding multiple Canadian states that would instantly have a huge say and sway in American elections doesn’t appeal to anyone except Democrats. If Canada is joining the fabric of America, territory is the way to go.

