Political Parallels: Netflix Series Mirrors Biden’s Dementia Presidency and Kamala Harris Selection

Tell us if this sounds familiar. Netflix has a new series called ‘Zero Day’ that features a decrepit, dementia-riddled president who suddenly drops out of a reelection race only to be replaced by a black female candidate. Sounds like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, right? Spoiler: ‘Kamala’ wins the presidency in the Netflix show.

The series has been in development since November of 2023. It was officially greenlit 16 months before Biden dropped out and Kamala was plugged into his vacate candidacy spot. So, they either had a huge heads-up of what was coming or this is one of the greatest coincidences ever. Yes, conspiracy theories are flying.

Here’s the trailer. (WATCH)

Netflix’s upcoming series Zero Day follows an elderly ex-president with dementia who "inexplicably" decides not to run for re-election, paving the way for a Black female candidate to win the presidency.



The show had been in development since November 2022.



Barack Obama and his… pic.twitter.com/xCD4FBfWXQ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 20, 2025

Those who’ve seen the series say it hits a little close to home. It mirrors Biden’s time in office and shows us a realistic dystopian Kamala Harris presidency.

Love the scene where the “President Kamala” character casually proposes the suspension of habeus corpus, much like they did to the J6ers for 4 years. — Joey Meugniot (@realjoeymUS) February 20, 2025

That’s how you know they’re Democrats. First thing they do in a crisis is suspend rights and liberties. — Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) February 20, 2025

Correction -- First thing they do is start (or escalate) the crisis.



Second thing they do is suspend rights and liberties. — Bertie Wooster 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CPirbright39777) February 20, 2025

Insightful clarification 👌👍 — Elvis Dallas (@elvisofdallas) February 20, 2025

These eerie and conspiratorial parallels between movies and reality are nothing new. Commenters explain.

Watch the movie Wag the Dog, Hollywood scripts and democrat plots seem to be one and the same pic.twitter.com/PDy8qOTBkX — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) February 20, 2025

Wag the dog and Manchurian candidate are two movies i insist that my students watch and we discuss... — UDontKnowMe (@OldBallCoach55) February 20, 2025

We've lived both haven't we — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) February 20, 2025

Too late we realize our lives are being written by DEI writers out in LALA LAND. — Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) February 20, 2025

Yep we've been living a terrible script written by D list lunatics. — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) February 20, 2025

Thankfully, those DEI ‘scriptwriters’ have been fired. No Hollywood movie could ever compare to Trump’s real-life presidential comeback.