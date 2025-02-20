'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged...
Political Parallels: Netflix Series Mirrors Biden’s Dementia Presidency and Kamala Harris Selection

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  6:45 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Tell us if this sounds familiar. Netflix has a new series called ‘Zero Day’ that features a decrepit, dementia-riddled president who suddenly drops out of a reelection race only to be replaced by a black female candidate. Sounds like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, right? Spoiler: ‘Kamala’ wins the presidency in the Netflix show.

The series has been in development since November of 2023. It was officially greenlit 16 months before Biden dropped out and Kamala was plugged into his vacate candidacy spot. So, they either had a huge heads-up of what was coming or this is one of the greatest coincidences ever. Yes, conspiracy theories are flying.

Here’s the trailer. (WATCH)

Those who’ve seen the series say it hits a little close to home. It mirrors Biden’s time in office and shows us a realistic dystopian Kamala Harris presidency.

These eerie and conspiratorial parallels between movies and reality are nothing new. Commenters explain.

Thankfully, those DEI ‘scriptwriters’ have been fired. No Hollywood movie could ever compare to Trump’s real-life presidential comeback.

