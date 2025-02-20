Stephen Miller Torches Legacy Media for Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline and Skipping Civics Class

Cold Ones and Gold Ones: San Diego Animal Rights Activists Are Demanding Bargoers...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller torched legacy media with the truth during Thursday’s White House press briefing. He laid into them for covering up President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline while giving them an elementary school lesson in civics.

Here are some highlights. (READ)

“It is true that many of the people in this room for four years failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden was mentally incompetent and was not running the country. It is also true that many people in this room who have used this talking point that Elon is not elected, fail to understand how government works."

“The existential threat to democracy is the unelected bureaucracy."

"Of lifetime tenured civil servants, who believe they answer to no one, who believes they can do whatever they want without consequence, who believe they can set their own agenda no matter what Americans vote for. So Americans vote for radical FBI reform, and FBI agents say they don't want to change, or Americans vote for radical reform on our energy policies that EPA bureaucrats say they don't want to change, or Americans vote to end DEI racist DEI policies and lawyers at the Department of Justice say they don't want to."

"What President Trump is doing, is he is removing federal bureaucrats who are defying democracy by failing to implement his lawful orders, which are the will of the whole American people."

Here’s the whole lecture. (WATCH)

Miller had to speak to the assembled ‘journalists’ like spoiled, entitled children because that’s what many of them are. Many commenters doubt they absorbed the lesson.

Many of the ‘concerns’ surrounding Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s administration have been manufactured or are simply because 'journalists' are genuinely ignorant. Posters see it.

‘Journalists’ needed to hear that the White House and the American people know who they are and what they did to protect Biden. Miller will call them out every time as should we all.

Tags: CIVICS ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS FUNNY JOE BIDEN JOURNALISM

