Stephen Miller Torches Legacy Media for Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline and Skipping Civics Class





Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller torched legacy media with the truth during Thursday’s White House press briefing. He laid into them for covering up President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline while giving them an elementary school lesson in civics.

Here are some highlights. (READ)

“It is true that many of the people in this room for four years failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden was mentally incompetent and was not running the country. It is also true that many people in this room who have used this talking point that Elon is not elected, fail to understand how government works." “The existential threat to democracy is the unelected bureaucracy." "Of lifetime tenured civil servants, who believe they answer to no one, who believes they can do whatever they want without consequence, who believe they can set their own agenda no matter what Americans vote for. So Americans vote for radical FBI reform, and FBI agents say they don't want to change, or Americans vote for radical reform on our energy policies that EPA bureaucrats say they don't want to change, or Americans vote to end DEI racist DEI policies and lawyers at the Department of Justice say they don't want to." "What President Trump is doing, is he is removing federal bureaucrats who are defying democracy by failing to implement his lawful orders, which are the will of the whole American people."

Here’s the whole lecture. (WATCH)

🚨🔥HOLY SMOKES: @StephenM just SCHOOLED legacy media to their faces over their complicity in covering up for Joe Biden not running the country for four years —



— while now howling about Elon being “unelected” while taking on the out of control bureaucracy —



“The existential… pic.twitter.com/snx9rmaUXx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2025

Listening to this live was straight fire.



And extremely basic if you pay attention in civics. — Brian Wallace (@RealBKWallace) February 20, 2025

That was Badass Stephen Miller striking again! I like the "Civics Lesson" preface. Very effective. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) February 20, 2025

Miller had to speak to the assembled ‘journalists’ like spoiled, entitled children because that’s what many of them are. Many commenters doubt they absorbed the lesson.

So refreshing to hear Civics, again.

And applied, so eloquently, to the present situation.

BRILLIANTLY explained so that even the poorly-educated msm should be able to understand it.

Thank you, @StephenM

✨🇺🇸✨ — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) February 20, 2025

Not sure you can teach someone who doesn’t want to learn



Still, brilliant lesson administered by Miller — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2025

agreed but you may be giving the MSM too much credit. — bill fleckenstein (@fleckcap) February 20, 2025

😂 True.

It’s hard for me to grasp that ppl that stupid are walking around without supervision.

Oh. Wait… — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) February 20, 2025

they have been getting away with lying for so long that its what they do by default. until there are serious consequences they will just keep lying. — bill fleckenstein (@fleckcap) February 20, 2025

Many of the ‘concerns’ surrounding Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s administration have been manufactured or are simply because 'journalists' are genuinely ignorant. Posters see it.

I always thought it was an odd take by Democrats that Elon was an unelected official when the entire bureaucracy is unelected. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) February 20, 2025

It's all they have on Elon & it hasn't worked. You'd think they would have come up with something new to cry about. — 3rdXsaCharm🐦🏴‍☠️ (@3rdXsa) February 20, 2025

I've watched this a few times today and I think it's one of the most impressive moments of @StephenM career.

Brilliant really. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) February 20, 2025

‘Journalists’ needed to hear that the White House and the American people know who they are and what they did to protect Biden. Miller will call them out every time as should we all.