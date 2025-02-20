Oh My Guard! New App Makes Renting Your Own Armed Security Detail as Easy as Requesting an Uber

You can now order your own private security detail as easily as requesting an Uber driver - but only if you live in Los Angeles or New York City. The ‘Protector’ app lets you choose your vehicle, how many bodyguards you want, and even the clothes they wear. It starts at $100 per hour with a minimum five-hour charge. There’s also a $129 registration fee.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Women are hiring private security guards from an app like Uber that allows them to choose what their bodyguard wears. Dr. Fauci and John Bolton should look into this. The app allows users to chose which bodyguard picks them up, what they wear, where they go and how long they want the bodyguard to protect them. All ‘Protectors’ are active duty or retired law enforcement and military. When the user chooses their ‘Protector’ they are met with a bio that tells them everything the bodyguard specializes in. It appears that the ‘Protectors’ cost about $100 an hour. The program is currently available in LA and New York City.

Here’s a video that breaks it all down. (WATCH)

Women are hiring private security guards from an app like Uber that allows them to choose what their bodyguard wears.



Dr. Fauci and John Bolton should look into this.



The app allows users to chose which bodyguard picks them up, what they wear, where they go and how long they… pic.twitter.com/7itXE1qPJ0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Ok, that’s a bit of overkill to take your child to the airport.

It seems like a joke but one poster says it does have practical uses.

This makes sense for business owners who need to move expensive inventory or for private sellers meeting a car buyer. (Licensed truckers are reporting that they cannot carry weapons.) — CFO University (@cfo_university) February 20, 2025

Solid point.



There’s definitely a use for them. Cool concept.



But taking girls to the airport is all for clout. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Most commenters say they know exactly how this service will be used. It’s all about clout and making a big appearance at parties or events.

LOL per person?

This is gonna be used primarily by people who wanna feel and look important. I wish them luck..people are so narcissistic they will probably make a fortune. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) February 20, 2025

100%.



Most of these clowns don’t need a bodyguard.



They’ll use them to take pictures with and look cool on Instagram. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Some groups of people value their personal style above all else! :D — Katheryn S (@Katgirl3000) February 20, 2025

And that’s what I call a successful business model. Lol — Matt (@Matt_RedState) February 20, 2025

Posters do like the ‘video game’ feature of picking your bodyguards.

Advertisement

“Choose your character” in real life! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 20, 2025

Imagine making this guy show up like this to take you to the airport 😭 pic.twitter.com/ytFvwGQ7zf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

One poster says real men don’t need rent-a-guards to protect their loved ones.

A real man doesn’t let their women hire their own protection. This app is proof of how weak society has gotten — John (@johnEiid) February 20, 2025

I think lots of these people are just doing it to look cool.



Most of these people don’t need a bodyguard. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

With the bare minimum option costing about $700, this is going to be out of most people’s price range. Guess most of us will just have to drive our kids to the airport ourselves.