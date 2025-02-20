Knox, Knox Who’s There? President Trump Aboard AF1 Says He and Elon Musk...
Oh My Guard! New App Makes Renting Your Own Armed Security Detail as Easy as Requesting an Uber

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:24 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

You can now order your own private security detail as easily as requesting an Uber driver - but only if you live in Los Angeles or New York City. The ‘Protector’ app lets you choose your vehicle, how many bodyguards you want, and even the clothes they wear. It starts at $100 per hour with a minimum five-hour charge. There’s also a $129 registration fee.

Here’s more. (READ)

Women are hiring private security guards from an app like Uber that allows them to choose what their bodyguard wears.

Dr. Fauci and John Bolton should look into this.

The app allows users to chose which bodyguard picks them up, what they wear, where they go and how long they want the bodyguard to protect them.

All ‘Protectors’ are active duty or retired law enforcement and military. When the user chooses their ‘Protector’ they are met with a bio that tells them everything the bodyguard specializes in.

It appears that the ‘Protectors’ cost about $100 an hour.

The program is currently available in LA and New York City.

Here’s a video that breaks it all down. (WATCH)

Ok, that’s a bit of overkill to take your child to the airport.

It seems like a joke but one poster says it does have practical uses.

Most commenters say they know exactly how this service will be used. It’s all about clout and making a big appearance at parties or events.

Posters do like the ‘video game’ feature of picking your bodyguards.

One poster says real men don’t need rent-a-guards to protect their loved ones.

With the bare minimum option costing about $700, this is going to be out of most people’s price range. Guess most of us will just have to drive our kids to the airport ourselves.

