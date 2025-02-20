See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated Out of Pentagon Workspace

CNN’s Barbara Starr posted a pic on X of the now-vacated room the dying legacy media outlet had at the Pentagon for years. Like CNN, the room is a disgusting mess. CNN is being rotated out for at least a year to free up workspace for other incoming news outlets. It’s all part of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s plan to open the Pentagon to other media organizations.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨🇺🇸CNN'S FINAL SIGN-OFF FROM THE PENTAGON



A final shot of CNN’s longtime office in the Pentagon, now vacated after @SecDef Hegseth removed several legacy news organizations from their decades-old workspaces.



Source: CNN, @bstarrreports https://t.co/QlGO8wwBY6 pic.twitter.com/KUjuXVGdf4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 20, 2025

Many posters were quick to note that the disgusting state of the now-empty space mirrored how they view CNN.

You guys couldn't clean the workspace that you claim to love so much?



It’s truly a gross sight.

It was hard to avoid the stomach-turning stain on the carpeted floor. Commenters have their theories on who left their mark on the ground.

Ewwww. Anyway, it was Brian Stelter.

Posters wondered how much fake news had its start in the room.

Despite hyperventilating reports, CNN is merely losing a dedicated workspace at the Pentagon. It will still have access to the building. Besides CNN, The Washington Post, The Hill, The War Zone, The New York Times, NBC News, Politico and NPR will be rotated out for at least one year. Outlets being rotated in are The New York Post, Breitbart, The Washington Examiner, The Free Press, The Daily Caller, Newsmax, The Huffington Post and One America News Network.