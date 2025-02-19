Sean Hannity Interview Has Viewers Likening President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to Brothers

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News. The video dispelled the notion that Musk was really in charge of the presidency. 'Journalists' and their fellow Democrats have been trying to drive a wedge between the two men. The interview showed both genuinely enjoying each other‘s company. Some even say they acted like brothers.

Here’s more. (READ)

After tonight’s interview, one thing is clear.



Trump and Elon are bros.



They are not getting separated.



Sorry, not sorry, Democrats. You’re gonna deal with these 2 for the entire Trump administration. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 19, 2025

Best friends



Trump and Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/AonsfWKBG4 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 19, 2025

Exactly!!



It is so obvious that Trump and Elon really are buds.



There is no way anyone will drive a wedge between them. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 19, 2025

There’s no animosity between them and you can tell they respect each other.

You can see the interview here. (WATCH)

Also on Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders was on CNN referring to Trump and Musk as co-presidents. Maybe instead of nicknames the Democrats could come up with policy ideas that resonate with the American people. Just a thought. Dems need to come up with something else because that lazy label is not moving people.

The bond between Trump and Musk is amazing. Good luck to any Dem who thinks he can drive a wedge between them. — Francisco Chevez (@fchevez1203) February 19, 2025

The more the media tries to drive a wedge between them the stronger the bond seems to grow — WmcaBill (@HammarMucc) February 19, 2025

And they have a lot of respect for each other. That part was clear and can’t be faked. — CryptoHawk (@CryptoHawk101) February 19, 2025

They say we didn't elect Elon but the 2nd Trump admin looked more appealing with Elon's DOGE idea and I personally wanted Elon to become a part of Trump's admin even if he isn't perfect. Cutting govt waste is a MUST. — UltraMaga2024 (@UMaga2024) February 19, 2025

Some commenters worry that Vice President JD Vance is becoming a third wheel. But, others say everything is good.

Then Vance for 8 — Bandon Man (@man_bandon) February 19, 2025

The problem I see is that Vance is not on the spotlight and is going to complicated things for him in a 2028 run — KIKO (@HappyCJ23) February 19, 2025

The entire team is strong. Musk adds value from a technology perspective. Vance adds significant political value the people can relate to. Vance will continue to do his thing and support the president and get things done. — CryptoHawk (@CryptoHawk101) February 19, 2025

He’s making hella moves for the US in Europe right now, he’s doing his part very well as VP — MVP 🇺🇸 (@MVP773304876255) February 19, 2025

Vance is right where he needs to be. — Leo the Lip (@LEOTHELIPPY1) February 19, 2025

Vance is holding his own. We’ve noticed that having strong, resilient leaders in Trump, Vance, and Musk makes it harder for Democrats and their legacy media cohorts to effectively mount attacks on them. They simply don’t have the energy or the manpower to sustain attacks on all three at the same time.