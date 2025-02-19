Sean Hannity Interview Has Viewers Likening President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to Brothers

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:15 AM on February 19, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News. The video dispelled the notion that Musk was really in charge of the presidency. 'Journalists' and their fellow Democrats have been trying to drive a wedge between the two men. The interview showed both genuinely enjoying each other‘s company. Some even say they acted like brothers.

Here’s more. (READ)

There’s no animosity between them and you can tell they respect each other.

You can see the interview here. (WATCH)

Also on Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders was on CNN referring to Trump and Musk as co-presidents. Maybe instead of nicknames the Democrats could come up with policy ideas that resonate with the American people. Just a thought. Dems need to come up with something else because that lazy label is not moving people.

Some commenters worry that Vice President JD Vance is becoming a third wheel. But, others say everything is good.

Vance is holding his own. We’ve noticed that having strong, resilient leaders in Trump, Vance, and Musk makes it harder for Democrats and their legacy media cohorts to effectively mount attacks on them. They simply don’t have the energy or the manpower to sustain attacks on all three at the same time.

