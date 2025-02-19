VIP
Max's New Logo Shows One of the Signs of Extreme Right-Wing Ideologies
DNC Releases Framework Detailing How Party Will Fight Trump’s War on Working People
Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE,...
DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
VIP
Say No to Kiddie Chaos: Why Brides and Grooms Shouldn’t Have to Host...
VIP
Welcome to the Real World, Bureaucrats
Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted...
That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts...
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for...
Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Winsome Earle-Sears Reminds Abigail Spanberger EXACTLY Who's to Blame for VA's Educational...
Department of Education Terminates $226 Million in Grants to 'Decenter Whiteness'
WATCH: Minnesota Legislators Confirm State's Paid Family Medical Leave Covers Illegal Alie...

Scott Jennings: Democrat Court Loss is a Victory for Voters and Presidential Constitutional Authority

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on February 19, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats trying to usurp the will of voters were handed a huge setback Tuesday in court. A leftist judge ruled in President Donald Trump’s favor. Shocking, isn't it? The judge’s ruling reaffirms Trump’s and DOGE’s access to government agencies’ data. Scott Jennings sees it as a victory for Americans since Trump can exercise the power afforded by his office and the will of voters who put him there.

Advertisement

He explains it all here. (WATCH)

She didn’t look too thrilled, did she?

Posters say the U.S. Supreme Court needs to take up the issue to avoid there being similar lawsuits every time Trump exercises his Constitutional powers.

Recommended

Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

This partisan obstruction through lawfare needs to end. The Supreme Court could hopefully nip it all in the bud.

Some commenters say D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan had no choice but to keep her Democrat activism in check.

She knew if she ruled another way the Supreme Court would have handed her an embarrassing slap down.

Jennings says Democrats are now taking the unpopular stance on every issue. Posters say this is just the latest example.

Advertisement

The Democrats are destroying their credibility as Trump takes the popular stance on every issue and they reflexively take the opposite. The losses are piling up for the Dems: males in female sports, children sex-change mutilation, illegal immigration, etc. We can now add defending corruption and wasteful spending to the ever-growing list.

Tags: CNN COURT DONALD TRUMP ELECTION ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency
Aaron Walker
DNC Releases Framework Detailing How Party Will Fight Trump’s War on Working People
Brett T.
That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts and Plane Crashes
Eric V.
DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
Warren Squire
Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted by Biden
Brett T.
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency Aaron Walker
Advertisement