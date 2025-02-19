Scott Jennings: Democrat Court Loss is a Victory for Voters and Presidential Constitutional Authority

Democrats trying to usurp the will of voters were handed a huge setback Tuesday in court. A leftist judge ruled in President Donald Trump’s favor. Shocking, isn't it? The judge’s ruling reaffirms Trump’s and DOGE’s access to government agencies’ data. Scott Jennings sees it as a victory for Americans since Trump can exercise the power afforded by his office and the will of voters who put him there.

He explains it all here. (WATCH)

It’s amazing to me that Trump has to fight in court to be allowed to run the government he was ELECTED TO RUN. Partisan Dem AG’s trying to stop @DOGE were smacked down in court yesterday, as they should’ve been. My comments on @CNN pic.twitter.com/jPlvaejqXV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 19, 2025

The @CNN host must not have screamed into her pillow before your spot. — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) February 19, 2025

She didn’t look too thrilled, did she?

Posters say the U.S. Supreme Court needs to take up the issue to avoid there being similar lawsuits every time Trump exercises his Constitutional powers.

We need a blanket ruling from SCOTUS that stops all this nonsense by saying essentially that the Constitution gives Trump full authority over the executive branch so cut the crap. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 19, 2025

If we get a single SCOTUS ruling on this, all of Trump's executive orders will get unclogged



But we still need Congress to play ball and give us a balanced budget



If we just go back to 2019 spending, we get a budget surplus — Javi (@javisaidathing) February 19, 2025

A clear ruling from SCOTUS is essential. — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) February 19, 2025

This partisan obstruction through lawfare needs to end. The Supreme Court could hopefully nip it all in the bud.

Some commenters say D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan had no choice but to keep her Democrat activism in check.

Even Chutkin, a democrat hack parading as a judge, knew she would suffer a humiliating reversal had she granted the stay. Her decision was not about the Constitution. It was about her judicial survival. — Right Wing Jewess (@RightWingJewess) February 19, 2025

"How can she (the Judge) make any other decision than the one that she made"



Activist judges have been routinely untethered from the law and the constitution. Frankly it's always a nice surprise when a judge chooses to follow both rather than please their political conspirators — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) February 19, 2025

She ruled the way she did because she knew SCOTUS would have eaten her alive.

What's better than the victory in court is the look on their faces as you spoke. They look positively miserable. — B3ryant (@B3ryant) February 19, 2025

She knew if she ruled another way the Supreme Court would have handed her an embarrassing slap down.

Jennings says Democrats are now taking the unpopular stance on every issue. Posters say this is just the latest example.

As you said, on every 80/20 issue, the D side with the 20—it's amazing; truly, at this stage, I consider Trump has a superpower, there's no logical reason for this. — sun (@sun0369) February 19, 2025

The new democrat platform is defending corruption. I love it for them tbh. — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) February 19, 2025

The Democrats are destroying their credibility as Trump takes the popular stance on every issue and they reflexively take the opposite. The losses are piling up for the Dems: males in female sports, children sex-change mutilation, illegal immigration, etc. We can now add defending corruption and wasteful spending to the ever-growing list.