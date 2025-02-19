Mollie Hemingway: DOGE Raging Against an Unconstitutional ‘Fourth Branch’ of Government

Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 19, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist was on Fox and Friends Tuesday laying out why ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are fighting so hard against President Donald Trump and DOGE. We have an unelected, permanent fourth branch of government that acts in the interests of Democrats when a Democrat is in the White House and works as an adversary when a Republican wins.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yes, she is.

Posters agree this ‘fourth branch’ must be soundly defeated and dismantled for our government to function the way it’s supposed to. They add that Trump’s non-consecutive terms may be a blessing in making this happen.

The Democrats and its media apparatus desperately need that ‘fourth branch’ to fund and win future elections. Their very existence is dependent on never losing that unconstitutional branch.

This explains why they are so hellbent on defending the wasteful and oppressive bureaucratic state. It's the only logical reason for their behavior.

President Donald Trump is the agent of change our country has needed for a century. His team is almost entirely in place. Transformation has already started and is about to kick into high gear.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FOX AND FRIENDS FOX NEWS CHANNEL FUNDING

