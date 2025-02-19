Mollie Hemingway: DOGE Raging Against an Unconstitutional ‘Fourth Branch’ of Government

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist was on Fox and Friends Tuesday laying out why ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are fighting so hard against President Donald Trump and DOGE. We have an unelected, permanent fourth branch of government that acts in the interests of Democrats when a Democrat is in the White House and works as an adversary when a Republican wins.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨🔥@MZHemingway on the DOGE battle raging in DC: “A fight 100 years in the making."



“We've built up this fourth, completely unconstitutional branch of government that enforces the laws, creates the laws in many cases, this regulatory state, this administrative state, the… pic.twitter.com/ghIf61f03Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025

The administrative state challenges the constitution and democracy itself, now is the time to confront it. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 18, 2025

BOOM 💥

Hemingway is correct 👍 — AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) February 18, 2025

Yes, she is.

Posters agree this ‘fourth branch’ must be soundly defeated and dismantled for our government to function the way it’s supposed to. They add that Trump’s non-consecutive terms may be a blessing in making this happen.

She’s absolutely right.



This is a war to reclaim the constitutional government we were founded on, and they are furious about it.



A battle very much worth fighting. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 18, 2025

100%



And if Trump’s terms had been consecutive, we wouldn’t be in this battle — at least at this scale. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025

The Democrats and its media apparatus desperately need that ‘fourth branch’ to fund and win future elections. Their very existence is dependent on never losing that unconstitutional branch.

Democrats don’t want to lose their slush funds, their kickbacks, or their power tied to the unaccountable bureaucracy.



Still haven’t heard one deny what’s been exposed; only scream and whine about the people exposing them. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 18, 2025

Dems NEVER actually discuss the waste and fraud being uncovered.



They are in the position of “defending the indefensible” — and it’s not going well for them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025

This explains why they are so hellbent on defending the wasteful and oppressive bureaucratic state. It's the only logical reason for their behavior.

Draining the deep state has been a long time coming.



Sooner or later their has to be a reckoning or society collapse.



Their is no third option — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 18, 2025

True. The out of control bureaucracy is destroying the country. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025

The most important battle of my lifetime. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) February 18, 2025

The importance really can’t be overstated.



Permanent, transformational change to DC is now possible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025

President Donald Trump is the agent of change our country has needed for a century. His team is almost entirely in place. Transformation has already started and is about to kick into high gear.