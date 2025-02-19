Mollie Hemingway: DOGE Raging Against an Unconstitutional ‘Fourth Branch’ of Government

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist was on Fox and Friends Tuesday laying out why ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are fighting so hard against President Donald Trump and DOGE. We have an unelected, permanent fourth branch of government that acts in the interests of Democrats when a Democrat is in the White House and works as an adversary when a Republican wins.
Here’s more. (WATCH)
🚨🔥@MZHemingway on the DOGE battle raging in DC: “A fight 100 years in the making."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
“We've built up this fourth, completely unconstitutional branch of government that enforces the laws, creates the laws in many cases, this regulatory state, this administrative state, the… pic.twitter.com/ghIf61f03Q
The administrative state challenges the constitution and democracy itself, now is the time to confront it.— Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 18, 2025
BOOM 💥— AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) February 18, 2025
Hemingway is correct 👍
Yes, she is.
Posters agree this ‘fourth branch’ must be soundly defeated and dismantled for our government to function the way it’s supposed to. They add that Trump’s non-consecutive terms may be a blessing in making this happen.
She’s absolutely right.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 18, 2025
This is a war to reclaim the constitutional government we were founded on, and they are furious about it.
A battle very much worth fighting.
100%— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
And if Trump’s terms had been consecutive, we wouldn’t be in this battle — at least at this scale.
We‘re doing it!! We are finally doing it!!! It’s ugly but so needed and it will save our Republic for future generations! #zelena #GrandeFratello #helena #shailenzo #helevier #heleners pic.twitter.com/G6W3ORR7Ei— Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) February 18, 2025
The Democrats and its media apparatus desperately need that ‘fourth branch’ to fund and win future elections. Their very existence is dependent on never losing that unconstitutional branch.
Democrats don’t want to lose their slush funds, their kickbacks, or their power tied to the unaccountable bureaucracy.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 18, 2025
Still haven’t heard one deny what’s been exposed; only scream and whine about the people exposing them.
Dems NEVER actually discuss the waste and fraud being uncovered.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
They are in the position of “defending the indefensible” — and it’s not going well for them.
This explains why they are so hellbent on defending the wasteful and oppressive bureaucratic state. It's the only logical reason for their behavior.
Draining the deep state has been a long time coming.— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 18, 2025
Sooner or later their has to be a reckoning or society collapse.
Their is no third option
True. The out of control bureaucracy is destroying the country.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
The most important battle of my lifetime.— Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) February 18, 2025
The importance really can’t be overstated.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
Permanent, transformational change to DC is now possible.
President Donald Trump is the agent of change our country has needed for a century. His team is almost entirely in place. Transformation has already started and is about to kick into high gear.
