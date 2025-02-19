Musk Is the Executive Order Enforcer and Trump’s Impressed with DOGE’s 100 T-Shirted Geniuses

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk did a co-interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Tuesday night. Musk says he's making sure Trump’s Executive Orders are carried out. Without enforcement, the orders are just worthless paper due to the politically driven resistance of the federal bureaucracy.

“This is a very important thing because the President is the elected representative of the people. So he's representing the will of the people." "And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy and not a democracy."

So when Democrats were saying Trump was a threat to Democracy they meant Bureaucracy.

When Democrats say, ‘No one voted for this.’ That’s a lie, too. Trump voters know exactly what they voted for.

Trump also commented on the 100 geniuses that comprise the DOGE team. (WATCH)

"He [Elon Musk] got some very brilliant young people working for him [DOGE] that dress much worse than him actually. They dress in just T-shirts. You wouldn't know they have 180 IQ." pic.twitter.com/NyXkKNgboo — George (@BehizyTweets) February 19, 2025

Whether they’re in a suit and tie or a t-shirt, we’re sure Trump is only looking at results. It's safe to say he likes the results he’s seeing so far. We like what we've seen as well.