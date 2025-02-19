Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters...
Mollie Hemingway: DOGE Raging Against an Unconstitutional ‘Fourth Branch’ of Government
Unteachable Moment: Stephen Miller Schools CNN Anchor on DOGE but She’s Unwilling to...
CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s...
Dollar Figures of Speech: Kamala Harris Signs with Hollywood Talent Agency to Deliver...
VIP
Journo Tells of the Anti-Woke Diagnosis in the Midst of a Civil Rights...
Biden’s HHS Spent More Than $10 Billion on Illegal Immigrants in One Year
Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported...
CNN Links String of Plane Accidents to Trump Cutting FAA Safety Specialists
Wait! Protests Don't Work? Leftwing Activist Podcaster Whines NYC Anti-Trump Protestors Sh...
VIP
It Seems Catholic Democrats Are Above Canon Law, Too
Rep. AOC Says Elon Musk Should Fly Commercial If He's So Confident
Trump Made Liberals Hate Electric Cars! Leftwing Anti-MAGA Bro Mocks Tesla Stuck in...
Time to Choose: As U.K. Nurses Form Union to Protect Their Rights, J.K....

Musk Is the Executive Order Enforcer and Trump’s Impressed with DOGE’s 100 T-Shirted Geniuses

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:25 AM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk did a co-interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Tuesday night. Musk says he's making sure Trump’s Executive Orders are carried out. Without enforcement, the orders are just worthless paper due to the politically driven resistance of the federal bureaucracy.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

“This is a very important thing because the President is the elected representative of the people. So he's representing the will of the people."

"And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy and not a democracy."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

So when Democrats were saying Trump was a threat to Democracy they meant Bureaucracy.

When Democrats say, ‘No one voted for this.’ That’s a lie, too. Trump voters know exactly what they voted for.

Recommended

CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Trump also commented on the 100 geniuses that comprise the DOGE team. (WATCH)

Whether they’re in a suit and tie or a t-shirt, we’re sure Trump is only looking at results. It's safe to say he likes the results he’s seeing so far. We like what we've seen as well.

Tags: CORRUPTION DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK EMPLOYEES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FUNDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage
Warren Squire
Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters Are
Warren Squire
Unteachable Moment: Stephen Miller Schools CNN Anchor on DOGE but She’s Unwilling to Learn
Warren Squire
Mollie Hemingway: DOGE Raging Against an Unconstitutional ‘Fourth Branch’ of Government
Warren Squire
Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported by the US
Brett T.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asked How the Bibas Children Became Dead Bodies
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage Warren Squire
Advertisement