Sky High Lies: Dem Senator Chuck Schumer Says Trump’s Crashing Planes to Further Enrich Billionaires

Senator Chuck Schumer touched down in the Senate today to spread more lies about FAA cuts. Schumer is trying to link Trump to recent plane crashes. He says crashing planes puts more money in billionaires’ pockets. No, it’s not supposed to make sense. It’s just Democrat desperation.

Here’s an excerpt from his speech. (READ)

"At a time when incidents in the air and on the runways in and our airports seem to be increasing, why would we cut the very people meant to prevent them?" "Simple. Donald Trump and DOGE are doing it like they're doing so much else, so they can help their billionaire buddies with another tax break."

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Chuck Schumer continues attempts to link Trump and DOGE to plane crashes —



— says cuts to FAA endanger safety, so ‘billionaires’ can enrich themselves:



"At a time when incidents in the air and on the runways in and our airports seem to be increasing, why would we cut… pic.twitter.com/fzVLA9ul0q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2025

Commenters are fed up with Schumer’s lies. They’re mad we have to pay for this when Democrats could be doing something beneficial for Americans.

Why do we pay these people to stand in front of microphones and lie?



We are paying for this.



Instead of confirming Kash Patel or drafting meaningful legislation, he’s blatantly lying on your dime and mine. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 19, 2025

This one is a pretty ridiculous lie.



It’s been refuted multiple times yet they keep running it anyway.



The Democrats are completely incapable of being honest with Americans. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 19, 2025

It’s really unhinged, insidious stuff here: “Cutting waste is costing lives so billionaires can make more money."



There is of course zero evidence to support any of these fraudulent claims. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2025

This next poster succinctly gets at what Schumer is saying. It’s a whole lot of crazy.

"They're crashing the planes to enrich the billionaires" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iBf1h1I5VB — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 19, 2025

That’s actually his contention. Wild. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2025

No one believes anything he says anymore. — Julie post (@Juliepo57728724) February 19, 2025

Reasonable people won’t fall for this. I hope the voters remember. — BCN Blogger (@YourBCN) February 19, 2025

We hope voters see through what Democrats are trying to do.

Schumer’s been spreading this same BS on X. He was destroyed for it. Now he’s doing it in the Senate.

Chuck Schumer is repeating the same lies he was obliterated for on 𝕏.



He simply doesn’t care. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 19, 2025

“I am not directly linking….but here’s all the ways they are directly linked." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2025

More insidious untruths to manipulate their sheeples.



This is going to be the playbook for the next four years, isn't it? — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 19, 2025

Yes. They are on the wrong side of every common sense issue. They are incredibly desperate. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2025

Scott Jennings was right the other day. He said the Trump doctrine of common sense is winning against the Democrats’ promotion of uncommon nonsense. Every day these lame Dem attacks on common sense crash and burn just moments after takeoff because they’re just plain crazy.