Sky High Lies: Dem Senator Chuck Schumer Says Trump’s Crashing Planes to Further Enrich Billionaires

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:50 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Chuck Schumer touched down in the Senate today to spread more lies about FAA cuts. Schumer is trying to link Trump to recent plane crashes. He says crashing planes puts more money in billionaires’ pockets. No, it’s not supposed to make sense. It’s just Democrat desperation.

Here’s an excerpt from his speech. (READ)

"At a time when incidents in the air and on the runways in and our airports seem to be increasing, why would we cut the very people meant to prevent them?"

"Simple. Donald Trump and DOGE are doing it like they're doing so much else, so they can help their billionaire buddies with another tax break."

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Commenters are fed up with Schumer’s lies. They’re mad we have to pay for this when Democrats could be doing something beneficial for Americans.

This next poster succinctly gets at what Schumer is saying. It’s a whole lot of crazy.

We hope voters see through what Democrats are trying to do.

Schumer’s been spreading this same BS on X. He was destroyed for it. Now he’s doing it in the Senate.

Scott Jennings was right the other day. He said the Trump doctrine of common sense is winning against the Democrats’ promotion of uncommon nonsense. Every day these lame Dem attacks on common sense crash and burn just moments after takeoff because they’re just plain crazy.

Tags: AIRPLANE AIRPORT CHUCK SCHUMER CRAZY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

