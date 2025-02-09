Scott Jennings Pits Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense Vs the Left's Promotion of Uncommon Nonsense

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump’s Full-Week High-Speed Presidency Causes Her to Skip Brea...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on February 09, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are still spinning their fantasy stories to deflect from what’s being uncovered by Elon Musk and his DOGE team. They continue to attack the messengers, whether it’s Musk or the DOGE engineers. This is all done to avoid talking about the corrupt mess our federal agencies have become. This presents Scott Jennings with a perfect window to introduce the delusional Dems on CNN to Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

"He's like sleeping on the floor of a government  office building in order to help this government."

“The most important thing he's doing is enforcing the doctrine of common sense. This was the doctrine that Trump laid out in his inaugural address."

"What is the ideology of the Republican Party right now? It is best described as enforcement of common sense. We have uncommon nonsense on the left, and we have common sense."

Jennings unloads the full doctrine here. (WATCH)

Democrats in their quest to discredit Musk and DOGE have taken the side of wasteful spending, government inefficiency, and abject corruption. Commenters say it’s an interesting party platform.

‘We won’t lose! We won’t rest!’

Posters are saying Democrats are not open to the Doctrine of Common Sense.

The Democrats have painted themselves into an ideological corner by reflexively being against everything Trump’s for. They can’t get out without suddenly being for the audits and against wasteful spending. That’s not happening, so they’ll continue on the path to their party’s destruction. Godspeed, Dems.

