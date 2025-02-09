Scott Jennings Pits Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense Vs the Left's Promotion of Uncommon Nonsense

Democrats are still spinning their fantasy stories to deflect from what’s being uncovered by Elon Musk and his DOGE team. They continue to attack the messengers, whether it’s Musk or the DOGE engineers. This is all done to avoid talking about the corrupt mess our federal agencies have become. This presents Scott Jennings with a perfect window to introduce the delusional Dems on CNN to Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense.

"He's like sleeping on the floor of a government office building in order to help this government." “The most important thing he's doing is enforcing the doctrine of common sense. This was the doctrine that Trump laid out in his inaugural address." "What is the ideology of the Republican Party right now? It is best described as enforcement of common sense. We have uncommon nonsense on the left, and we have common sense."

🚨DOCTRINE OF COMMON SENSE: @ScottJenningsKY forced to educate hyperventilating Dem activist insisting Elon has gone rogue:



"He's like sleeping on the floor of a government office building in order to help this government."



“The most important thing he's doing is enforcing the… pic.twitter.com/vbORdAAlkQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2025

Democrats in their quest to discredit Musk and DOGE have taken the side of wasteful spending, government inefficiency, and abject corruption. Commenters say it’s an interesting party platform.

Democrats have a new platform: preventing the exposure of government corruption — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 9, 2025

They need banners printed with this ASAP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2025

Yeah the want to start the “Office for the Prevention of Government Fraud Discovery”. — Danny Anderson (@DannyAn84111510) February 9, 2025

"STATUS QUO'S THE WAY TO GO..."

I can hear the protest chants now. — the OTHER tbk... (@the_other_tbk) February 9, 2025

‘We won’t lose! We won’t rest!’

Posters are saying Democrats are not open to the Doctrine of Common Sense.

Democrats will defend DEI and subsidized preferred media outlets, but attack common sense cost-cutting measures and accountability.



They are the party of "uncommon nonsense". — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) February 9, 2025

Note how no one on the Left wants to acknowledge the waste, fraud and abuse, just want to shoot the messager. — HuskerHammer (@cptcrunch84) February 9, 2025

Those profiting from fraud are trying to discredit DOGE. — JMAmerican (@97Musick) February 9, 2025

The Dems are like pic.twitter.com/ylGEAYffhI — NomNom (@OmNomNomPL) February 9, 2025

The Democrats have painted themselves into an ideological corner by reflexively being against everything Trump’s for. They can’t get out without suddenly being for the audits and against wasteful spending. That’s not happening, so they’ll continue on the path to their party’s destruction. Godspeed, Dems.