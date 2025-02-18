'Censorship Is the Twin of Failure': Victor Davis Hanson Analyzes JD Vance's Speech to Europe

Political commentator, Victor Davis Hanson, was on Fox News recently defending Vice President JD Vance’s Munich speech to Europe. Hanson said Vance was telling the European 'Silent Majority’ that the elites had failed. That failure means censorship is the elites' only option.
Here’s an excerpt. (READ)
“They've failed on the border, on the economy, on energy, on immigration, on defense. And so in their failure, they tried to stifle all forms of dissent and free expression."
“He was trying to give encouragement to all the people of Europe who know that and want to rise up. And that's why they hate him so much."
“They know that there's a populist, nationalist blowback coming. And JD Vance wants to assure people that we are the friend of the real Europe, not the pseudo Europe, not the pseudo elite that's hijacked the continent the last 20 years."
Hanson explains at length what he means here. (WATCH)
🚨VDH: JD Vance was telling the European 'Silent Majority’ that the elite has failed —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
— and when they FAIL, they CENSOR:
“They've failed on the border, on the economy, on energy, on immigration, on defense. And so in their failure, they tried to stifle all forms of dissent… pic.twitter.com/fPHm0T6bWT
It was an important message. Their citizens are being abused by their governments and they know it. They’re not crazy. I hope they get the people they need to turn it around. They are in very bad shape.— YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 18, 2025
Recommended
The people must do something because the elites will only exercise more control by silencing dissenters.
This is a powerful quote from Hanson.
I love that.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 18, 2025
"Censorship is the twin of failure, when you're failing you can't let it see the light of day."
I'm going to use that.
Another VDH 🔥— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
Commenters say the failures in the West have piled up. Efforts to silence the people were ratcheted up with each failure. This is illustrated by Biden and the Democrats trying to shut down free speech, freedom of the press, and the right to peacefully assemble on social media.
The so-called leaders of the West have failed on every front: borders, economy, energy, and security.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 18, 2025
Their only response? Censorship, gaslighting, and more control.
As with Biden regime outsourcing 1A violations to third party proxies and crush dissenting speech — familiar pattern playing out in Europe— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
Censorship is the preferred tool of failed or nefarious governments to prevent public dissent.— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 18, 2025
It happened here with Joe Biden and it's currently happening in Europe.
Euros conducting pre-dawn raids for social media posts while whining about Trump being an authoritarian— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
Many posters were impressed by Hanson’s insightfulness.
Have seen a lot of analysis on the Vance speech — Haven’t seen an analysis quite like this one.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2025
Good analysis of Vance’s speech. The Euro elite that he was speaking to them and gave was secondarily. But the real audience were the citizens suffering under the jack boot heel.— Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) February 18, 2025
That silent European majority needs to start making some noise that's for sure.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 18, 2025
We agree. The elites will use the fear of punishment to keep people docile. They will only seize more power and destroy more freedom the more emboldened they become.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member