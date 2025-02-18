'Censorship Is the Twin of Failure': Victor Davis Hanson Analyzes JD Vance's Speech to Europe

Mark Cuban Headlines Cringe-Inducing 'Principles First Summit' With a Line-Up of Lefties a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Political commentator, Victor Davis Hanson, was on Fox News recently defending Vice President JD Vance’s Munich speech to Europe. Hanson said Vance was telling the European 'Silent Majority’ that the elites had failed. That failure means censorship is the elites' only option.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

“They've failed on the border, on the economy, on energy, on immigration, on defense. And so in their failure, they tried to stifle all forms of dissent and free expression."

“He was trying to give encouragement to all the people of Europe who know that and want to rise up. And that's why they hate him so much."

“They know that there's a populist, nationalist blowback coming. And JD Vance wants to assure people that we are the friend of the real Europe, not the pseudo Europe, not the pseudo elite that's hijacked the continent the last 20 years."

Hanson explains at length what he means here. (WATCH)

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The people must do something because the elites will only exercise more control by silencing dissenters.

This is a powerful quote from Hanson.

Commenters say the failures in the West have piled up. Efforts to silence the people were ratcheted up with each failure. This is illustrated by Biden and the Democrats trying to shut down free speech, freedom of the press, and the right to peacefully assemble on social media.

Many posters were impressed by Hanson’s insightfulness.

We agree. The elites will use the fear of punishment to keep people docile. They will only seize more power and destroy more freedom the more emboldened they become.

Tags: CENSORSHIP EUROPE FAIL FOX NEWS FREEDOM FREEDOM OF SPEECH

