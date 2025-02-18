Mark Cuban Headlines Cringe-Inducing 'Principles First Summit' With a Line-Up of Lefties and RINOs

A collection of lefties and RINOs are trying their hand at a TPUSA-style event with speakers like the rotund Chris Christie, crybaby Adam Kinzinger, and the mustachioed, warmongering John Bolton. Mark Cuban will bring his lesbian aesthetic to the gathering. They're calling the event the 'Principles First Summit.'

The poster for the event is the stuff of nightmares. (READ)

NEW: Left-wing group is running its own "TPUSA"-style speakers event - and its headliner is Mark Cuban.



Other names include Adam Kinzinger, George Conway, Alyssa Farah and John Bolton.



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/oScFjzic17 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 18, 2025

For an NBA guy, Mark sure drafted the worst line up — Kev (@majickev) February 18, 2025

Most of these ‘players’ couldn’t make a developmental league team roster.

Many posters see this as a showcase for Mark Cuban so he can test the waters for a possible 2028 presidential run.

Cuban is their guy in 2028 — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) February 18, 2025

Really feel like Mark Cuban is going to run for president.



Just feels like he has aspirations — SaxorUltima (@ThePonzisGaming) February 18, 2025

Yep. He didn't want to run this term because he didn't want to get bent over by Trump.

This was definitely a trial run though!



2028 he's got a lock on the lesbian vote & this is his competition😅, if you can call it that. — TMacDaddyHub🥩 (@TMacDaddyHub) February 18, 2025

Several posters say the line-up resembles a who’s who of washed-up has-beens.

Wow this is a D league for sure. This will be interesting watching them try to find past legitimacy they held that doesn't exist any longer. — Glenn (@Glenn1656263) February 18, 2025

The audience for this is the Lincoln Project and like 4 other people.



You don't need an auditorium.

You just need like two picnic tables.



They'll still be room for a couple more people if anyone else wants to join. — SOT Advisory (@baaslaunch) February 18, 2025

Man. I didn’t realize quite how weak their bench was until I saw this graphic — Mistake not... (@mnmcsofgp) February 18, 2025

Commenters say they prefer two muppets in the balcony making fun of the ‘muppets’ on stage.

I'd watch it if Statler and Waldorf were there. Even better if they aren't headliners and do their peanut gallery routine for the whole event. — Mr Bubbies Mcbiggles (@34davidparsons) February 18, 2025

Not sure if this group will try to draft Cuban to run in the Democrat Party presidential primary or go the third-party route. Heck, we’re still trying to figure out who the audience for this unnecessary event even is.