Mark Cuban Headlines Cringe-Inducing 'Principles First Summit' With a Line-Up of Lefties and RINOs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

A collection of lefties and RINOs are trying their hand at a TPUSA-style event with speakers like the rotund Chris Christie, crybaby Adam Kinzinger, and the mustachioed, warmongering  John Bolton. Mark Cuban will bring his lesbian aesthetic to the gathering. They're calling the event the 'Principles First Summit.'

The poster for the event is the stuff of nightmares. (READ)

Most of these ‘players’ couldn’t make a developmental league team roster.

Many posters see this as a showcase for Mark Cuban so he can test the waters for a possible 2028 presidential run.

Several posters say the line-up resembles a who’s who of washed-up has-beens.

Commenters say they prefer two muppets in the balcony making fun of the ‘muppets’ on stage.

Not sure if this group will try to draft Cuban to run in the Democrat Party presidential primary or go the third-party route. Heck, we’re still trying to figure out who the audience for this unnecessary event even is.

