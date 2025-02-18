Unteachable Moment: Stephen Miller Schools CNN Anchor on DOGE but She’s Unwilling to...
Dollar Figures of Speech: Kamala Harris Signs with Hollywood Talent Agency to Deliver Word Salads

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Proving you don’t have to have any discernible talent to join a talent agency, Kamala Harris, fresh off her humiliating loss to President Donald Trump, has signed with a Hollywood talent agency. Let the grift continue!

Here’s more. (READ)

We’re laughing, too. She signed up with the talent agency to do speeches. Don’t you have to be able to speak to do that?

Commenters are already envisioning what this will look and sound like.

Kamala was certainly a chameleon when she was on the road. She had a different accent depending on who was in the audience.

Kamala is not alone at this new talent agency. Like before, she’s riding Joe Biden’s coattails. CAA signed him recently, too!

Maybe they can do a buddy picture. They can call it ‘Thelma and the Wheeze.’’

If she does decide to do movies, We think she’d do great as a gender and race-swapped Joker for a new woke Batman film.

We hear she’s a lock for the role of ‘Harpy #3.’

Of course, we know exactly what role she’d be perfect for.

Commenters have some closing thoughts.

Do you need talent? No. Kamala Harris got signed after all.

