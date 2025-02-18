Dollar Figures of Speech: Kamala Harris Signs with Hollywood Talent Agency to Deliver Word Salads

Proving you don’t have to have any discernible talent to join a talent agency, Kamala Harris, fresh off her humiliating loss to President Donald Trump, has signed with a Hollywood talent agency. Let the grift continue!

Here’s more. (READ)

Kamala Harris has signed with Hollywood talent agency CAA. pic.twitter.com/CEmCCsnhOB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 19, 2025

For those wondering why she would sign with an agency: pic.twitter.com/gLIn96lDSm — gabby (@copyninjagf) February 19, 2025

Speaking engagements? The woman can't speak. 🤣 — Catherine Calder (@Loricatty) February 19, 2025

We’re laughing, too. She signed up with the talent agency to do speeches. Don’t you have to be able to speak to do that?

Commenters are already envisioning what this will look and sound like.

Preparing to star in the new film “Word Salad” — stormcabbirds (@stormcabbirds) February 19, 2025

Well she is great with voices and mimicking other cultures. — WellDarnett (@JustinHittner) February 19, 2025

Maybe they'll teach her how to properly use accents — Carl saygen (@CSaygen) February 19, 2025

Kamala was certainly a chameleon when she was on the road. She had a different accent depending on who was in the audience.

Kamala is not alone at this new talent agency. Like before, she’s riding Joe Biden’s coattails. CAA signed him recently, too!

their buddy road trip movie is on the way pic.twitter.com/q0ZqhOCeey — ❆ euan 🌨️ (@blondngone) February 19, 2025

Biden, now her too? — Derek 🍣 Tadashiroll (@tadashiroll) February 19, 2025

lol well it looks like she’s Biden VP once again 😭 — Dalton Welbern (@daltonwelbern) February 19, 2025

Maybe they can do a buddy picture. They can call it ‘Thelma and the Wheeze.’’

If she does decide to do movies, We think she’d do great as a gender and race-swapped Joker for a new woke Batman film.

Let her do a Nolan film — B̴B̴3̴ (@0xBB3) February 19, 2025

She’s trying to get in on Nolan’s Odyssey — AragornAurelius (@AragornAurelius) February 19, 2025

She’s joining Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? — Austin James Mink (@AustinJamesMink) February 19, 2025

We hear she’s a lock for the role of ‘Harpy #3.’

Of course, we know exactly what role she’d be perfect for.

Shes gonna play the drunk aunt well — IC Light Mango SZN (@H2Pickettsburgh) February 19, 2025

Hangover 4 coming soon? — MEGA (@ActorPaid) February 19, 2025

Commenters have some closing thoughts.

Do they need her laugh for an evil villain? — Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Jkwaltontldr) February 19, 2025

Fits her. Her whole campaign was a clown act — Johnny Riggs 🐊 (@JohnnyRiggs9) February 19, 2025

Let the money laundering-- I mean passion projects begin! — I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) February 19, 2025

It must be so nice to fail upward. — Vlad the Impaler (@GlenMor25896347) February 19, 2025

I’m so glad she landed a gig, I was worried 😆🙌 — Homie Santo (@HomieSanto) February 19, 2025

They should do a remake of Veep or is that too close to reality? — bobbyscaps.eth👺 (@dropgenius) February 19, 2025

Don't you need talent to sign with a talent agency? — Doge Daddy (@D0ge_Daddy) February 19, 2025

Do you need talent? No. Kamala Harris got signed after all.