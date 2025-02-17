Don’t Stop the Steele! Former RNC Chair’s Marvelous MSNBC Musk Meltdowns Must Never...
Cemetery Commentary: Three Turkeys Perform a Perfect Reenactment of Today’s Democrat Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:35 AM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Three turkeys caught on video running mindlessly in a circle around a tombstone seem to be the perfect metaphor for the loser of the 2024 presidential election. The name on the tombstone - HARRIS.

Here’s more. (READ)

A group of turkeys spotted circling a 'Harris' gravestone in North Dakota. 

The footage was captured by a cemetery worker at the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota. 

"It was quite bizarre," the man, Paul Eickhof, said.

The reasoning behind the 'turkey circle' may be due to their "follow the leader" nature.

A similar incident took place in 2017 when a large group of turkeys was spotted circling around a deceased cat.

Turkey expert David Scarpitti said at the time that the leader likely went to inspect the cat and wound up getting stuck in a constant "follow the leader" loop.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

It seems too perfect! Turkeys running in a mindless loop around the tombstone of Kamala Harris, if that’s not her presidential campaign in a nutshell we don’t know what is. Commenters noticed it, too.

Tags: ANIMALS DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS LEADERSHIP

