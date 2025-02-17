Cemetery Commentary: Three Turkeys Perform a Perfect Reenactment of Today’s Democrat Party

Three turkeys caught on video running mindlessly in a circle around a tombstone seem to be the perfect metaphor for the loser of the 2024 presidential election. The name on the tombstone - HARRIS.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

A group of turkeys spotted circling a 'Harris' gravestone in North Dakota. The footage was captured by a cemetery worker at the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota. "It was quite bizarre," the man, Paul Eickhof, said. The reasoning behind the 'turkey circle' may be due to their "follow the leader" nature. A similar incident took place in 2017 when a large group of turkeys was spotted circling around a deceased cat. Turkey expert David Scarpitti said at the time that the leader likely went to inspect the cat and wound up getting stuck in a constant "follow the leader" loop.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

A group of turkeys spotted circling a 'Harris' gravestone in North Dakota.



The footage was captured by a cemetery worker at the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota.



"It was quite bizarre," the man, Paul Eickhof, said.



The reasoning behind the 'turkey circle' may be due… pic.twitter.com/1ceYSdz7Nr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2025

A lot can be made of this. Turkeys aren’t the only animals who act this way.



Just look at the left. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 16, 2025

It seems too perfect! Turkeys running in a mindless loop around the tombstone of Kamala Harris, if that’s not her presidential campaign in a nutshell we don’t know what is. Commenters noticed it, too.

Democrats circled around Harris and her campaign was dead.



Coincidence? I think not! — Primaries "R" U.S. (@LloydReeves13B) February 16, 2025

What an apt representation of Harris supporters. — News on X (@NewsonX_NoX) February 16, 2025

Would that be the supporters..or the leftist news media outlets🤔 — CARL (@CarlMil00159463) February 17, 2025

They’re one in the same! — News on X (@NewsonX_NoX) February 17, 2025

Can we make that the new Democrat mascot?

Democrats, the Party of Turkeys. pic.twitter.com/bxiAwYfA4M — Marty (@MartyMoore659) February 16, 2025

It gets even better.

Yeah but which one is the leader? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) February 16, 2025

They don’t know. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2025

Just like today’s Democrat Party, no one knows who’s the leader but they keep running in circles getting nowhere fast. What a bunch of turkeys!