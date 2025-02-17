60 Minutes: We Have To Censor People to Promote Free Speech (VIDEO)
SNL’s Callback to Tom Hanks’ ‘Black Jeopardy!’ Handshake is Offensive but Hints at Progress

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:05 AM on February 17, 2025
Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/A, File

Saturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th year and doing it in big style. The show invited back some of its biggest stars and guest stars to recreate and update some of the show’s best skits. That brings us to actor Tom Hanks playing a MAGA voter appearing on Black Jeopardy! The original skit appeared eight years ago. Both skits are funny and show that Trump supporters and black people have a lot in common.

But, one joke featured in both skits is insulting and unfunny. In both, Hanks is approached by the black host offering a handshake, and his character is startled and backs away - the ‘joke’ being that MAGA voters are racists and afraid of black people. Most commenters are greatly upset to see this unfunny insult resurface on SNL, but we would like to focus on how the audience’s reaction to this ‘joke’ actually shows progress.

Here’s the new version and the commenters' reactions. (WATCH)

You’ve read the comments. Now watch the original version and compare it to the audience’s reaction to the new version.

Here’s the original from eight years ago. (WATCH)

You’ll notice the audience’s reaction to the original was loud laughter. The reaction to the new version was mostly subdued and a bit offended. We're not saying that all Democrats are suddenly abandoning their ignorant beliefs that Trump and his voters are racist, fascist Nazis. But, it looks like some are waking up. That’s progress.

DONALD TRUMP JEOPARDY REPUBLICANS SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE SNL TOM HANKS

