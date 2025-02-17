60 Minutes: We Have To Censor People to Promote Free Speech (VIDEO)
Stage Plight: Kamala’s Boozy Broadway Debut Includes Catered Word Salads for Cast and Crew

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 17, 2025
Grok AI


Kamala Harris is reminding us she will always be the dimmest bulb on any stage she stands on. She was on Broadway Saturday night serving up an ‘inspiring’ word salad to the hungry cast of ‘A Wonderful World.’ 

Any stage fright she had was dispelled with some liquid courage. (READ)

"When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken but also let's see it as you know, nature abhors a vacuum."

"So where somewhere there's a vacancy, then let's fill it."

"But we have to we have to be clear-eyed. And it doesn't mean we don't see the beauty in everything. Right? These things all coexist."

Now for the full show. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris was a little tipsy while sharing her ‘wisdom’ with the crew. Commenters know what they’re looking at.

That look says it all!

We’ve seen several videos of Kamala post-election. She’s like this in every video.

She always acts surprised at something, too.

Posters were laughing at the cast and crew hanging on her every worthless word. ‘Tell us more, wise teacher!’

If that’s not a real thing someone needs to make it happen. We need something to dress up Kamala’s predictable word salads.

