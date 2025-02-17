Stage Plight: Kamala’s Boozy Broadway Debut Includes Catered Word Salads for Cast and Crew





Kamala Harris is reminding us she will always be the dimmest bulb on any stage she stands on. She was on Broadway Saturday night serving up an ‘inspiring’ word salad to the hungry cast of ‘A Wonderful World.’

Any stage fright she had was dispelled with some liquid courage. (READ)

"When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken but also let's see it as you know, nature abhors a vacuum." "So where somewhere there's a vacancy, then let's fill it." "But we have to we have to be clear-eyed. And it doesn't mean we don't see the beauty in everything. Right? These things all coexist."

Now for the full show. (WATCH)

NEW: Kamala Harris gives inspiring speech to the cast of 'A Wonderful World' on Broadway, inspires by noting how "nature abhors a vacuum."



"So… pic.twitter.com/IinA9ElmLV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2025

She that aunt at the Christmas party that always has too much wine — C.R.E.A.M. (@johnnyutah2828) February 16, 2025

Kamala Harris was a little tipsy while sharing her ‘wisdom’ with the crew. Commenters know what they’re looking at.

The first 5 seconds look like she thinks she's holding a microphone. Is she drunk? pic.twitter.com/6WtyEfsV21 — Patriotic Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) February 16, 2025

She's either drunk or on pills always. It's obvious to anyone with more than two active brain cells — ___OPOH___ (@___OPOH___) February 16, 2025

Her eyes also show the alcohol. — Common Sense Isn't Common (@Pantingdeer5) February 16, 2025

That look says it all!

We’ve seen several videos of Kamala post-election. She’s like this in every video.

I've had stroke patients come in to the ER that were more coherent than she is. — Kelly (@CarolinaLeafs) February 16, 2025

I hate her voice, can someone transcribe this for me — Sir Sleezy (@herlowed) February 16, 2025

She always looks lost like she just woke up and someone took away her bottle and dragged her there against her will — VerusChristianus (@VChristianus) February 16, 2025

She always acts surprised at something, too.

Posters were laughing at the cast and crew hanging on her every worthless word. ‘Tell us more, wise teacher!’

Omg, the ppl nodding along like she’s saying something soo profound. Crazy. — Raquel (@RaquelD1234) February 16, 2025

Can't stop laughing at all the people nodding their heads, saying "hmm" ... as if Kamala just said something profound — Sol Goodman (@itsSol_Goodman) February 16, 2025

Ugh. The clichés. How can they just mmhmm and encourage that emptiness? — Jennifer Bond Baker (@carolsjenny) February 16, 2025

If that’s not a real thing someone needs to make it happen. We need something to dress up Kamala’s predictable word salads.