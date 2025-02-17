Out of Arguments: CNN Dems Latch onto Musk’s Clothing, Kid, and Co-President Conspiracy Theory

Clothing, Children, and Co-President. These are Musk-centric themes Democrats on CNN are focused on as Elon Musk continues to lead DOGE through Washington, D.C. eliminating waste and shrinking agencies.

CNN PANELIST ON ELON MUSK:

"He is in Trump's office with his overcoat still on. He's got his t-shirt under, got a cap on. His son is with him like he was just at a drop off line at his school."



pic.twitter.com/kYqWWr6c86 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2025

With the amount of waste and frauds being discovered, they chose to talk about Elon’s wearing — Miaow🐱🚀 (@0xMiaow) February 17, 2025

The focus on Musk’s attire seems to be a stretch considering that former First Lady Jill Biden regularly looked like a Von Trapp family member in a dress made from curtains. Don’t get us started on Democrat Senator John Fetterman.

Hahaha —- They are now relegated to talking about a billionaires attire. The resistance has truly fallen to a new low. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) February 17, 2025

Elon being a regular American is really screwing up their brains — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) February 17, 2025

That is how Musk works, incessantly around the clock



If Trump is fine with no suit that is the way it will be — Haakon (@rimcrater) February 17, 2025

We’re not sure why Democrats seem so upset over Musk’s son being in the Oval Office. Commenters don’t get it either.

But... Why is this so terrible that Elon has his son in there with him?? They really hate people with kids. — Dr. Marcy Martens, PhD. (@DrMarcyM) February 17, 2025

At first I was like “that’s weird that he has his little boy there.” And then I continued to watch and listen and take it all in, and then I realized how cool it actually was. Just showing a new age of America. — Brady (@captainbrady13) February 17, 2025

Democrats are hung up on Trump letting Musk speak in the Oval Office. He let RFK, Jr. speak there just the other day. Trump has no problem sharing the spotlight with others. The 'Musk is co-president' nonsense is just that, nonsense.

Instead of focusing on the trillions he is going to save us they are fixated on subjective nonsense! Its going to be a long ride if they don’t just acknowledge his success — x/wave (@alexXYsemper) February 17, 2025

Annnddd… the elitism is still there with these D.C synchophants. — Dont worry about it (@TattedIrishGuy) February 17, 2025

Yeah, these people are hitting the real issues. — Nick McLarty (@NickMcLartyFL) February 17, 2025

God forbid someone is their genuine self! Oh the horror! — TaiigerBlue 🇨🇦 (@TaiigerBlue) February 17, 2025

They're literally out of arguments — PetiePal (@PetiePal) February 17, 2025

These ‘arguments’ are losers with the American people. So is fretting over Musk and DOGE auditing computer systems and looking at data. Trump is making incredible progress and Musk is helping him and there is not much these Dems can do about it. Even the fashion police aren’t taking their calls. Guess Musk is safe on that one.