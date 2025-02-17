Don’t Stop the Steele! Former RNC Chair’s Marvelous MSNBC Musk Meltdowns Must Never...
Out of Arguments: CNN Dems Latch onto Musk’s Clothing, Kid, and Co-President Conspiracy Theory

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:05 AM on February 17, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Clothing, Children, and Co-President. These are Musk-centric themes Democrats on CNN are focused on as Elon Musk continues to lead DOGE through Washington, D.C. eliminating waste and shrinking agencies.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

The focus on Musk’s attire seems to be a stretch considering that former First Lady Jill Biden regularly looked like a Von Trapp family member in a dress made from curtains. Don’t get us started on Democrat Senator John Fetterman.

We’re not sure why Democrats seem so upset over Musk’s son being in the Oval Office. Commenters don’t get it either.

60 Minutes: We Have To Censor People to Promote Free Speech (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Democrats are hung up on Trump letting Musk speak in the Oval Office. He let RFK, Jr. speak there just the other day. Trump has no problem sharing the spotlight with others. The 'Musk is co-president' nonsense is just that, nonsense.

These ‘arguments’ are losers with the American people. So is fretting over Musk and DOGE auditing computer systems and looking at data. Trump is making incredible progress and Musk is helping him and there is not much these Dems can do about it. Even the fashion police aren’t taking their calls. Guess Musk is safe on that one.

Tags: CHILDREN CNN DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK JOURNALISTS

