Courting Racism: NYT Ethicist Suggests Choosing Dating Partners Based on the Color of...
VIP
Hoisted With His Own Petard: The Atlantic Backpedals on Cancel Culture
Insufferable SCOLDS: Guardian Reporter Travels to North Carolina to Look Down Her Nose...
'Completely Rudderless:' Former Fundraiser Lindy Li Pulls NO PUNCHES in Criticizing Democr...
WATCH: CBS News' Margaret Brennan Says Free Speech Caused the Holocaust
TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap
It's Only February and J.K. Rowling Has Found the Frontrunner for the '2025...
WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See...
If It Makes You Happy: Sheryl Crow Wouldn't 'Hang Out' With Her Tesla,...
This Week on Capitol Hill: Trump's Last Call for Hamas
Human Wet Blanket Neil deGrasse Tyson Says an Asteroid Might Hit Earth So...
'Like the String Orchestra on the Titanic': Mike Davis Schools 'the Cuck Caucus'
It's 2014 All Over Again: Two Individuals With Ebola Symptoms Hospitalized in New...
Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Democrats Immediately Oppose Anything President Trump Does'

Scott Jennings: The Revolution of Common Sense is Working for President Trump and He Has the Receipts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on February 16, 2025
Twitchy

President Donald Trump is enjoying high approval numbers just weeks into his second term in office. Scott Jennings says it is proof that America has abandoned the Democrat Party and is embracing common sense.

Advertisement

Here’s Trump’s positive poll. (READ)

House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, was left speechless when informed of Trump’s positive numbers on ABC News Sunday. (WATCH)

Recommended

TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Trump’s blistering pace to get his agenda enacted is yielding favorable results with the public despite the legacy media’s best efforts to paint it otherwise.

The Democrat Party’s kneejerk reactionism, which forces it to take the extreme opposite position to everything Trump proposes, has wrecked them.

Trump is focusing on things Americans care about and the legacy media’s tired messaging is having no effect. They can’t keep up anyway.

Taxpayers are tired of being screwed over by the federal government. Trump, Musk, and DOGE are providing the receipts and stopping the abuse.

Advertisement

Voters are weary of leaders who refuse to fix the many problems plaguing our country. Trump is tackling them all at once and doing it in the open for all to see. Trump is making common sense a common part of everyone’s lives. It’s hard to argue with that. It's just common sense after all.

Tags: ABC NEWS AGENDA DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK POLLING POLLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap
Amy Curtis
Insufferable SCOLDS: Guardian Reporter Travels to North Carolina to Look Down Her Nose at Helen Survivors
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See Their Warrants to Deport Illegals
Amy Curtis
It's Only February and J.K. Rowling Has Found the Frontrunner for the '2025 Bats**t Take of the Year'
Amy Curtis
Courting Racism: NYT Ethicist Suggests Choosing Dating Partners Based on the Color of Their Skin
Warren Squire
Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TRIGGERED: Watch Lefty Woman Lose Her Mind Over Guy's American Flag Cap Amy Curtis
Advertisement