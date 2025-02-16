Scott Jennings: The Revolution of Common Sense is Working for President Trump and He Has the Receipts

President Donald Trump is enjoying high approval numbers just weeks into his second term in office. Scott Jennings says it is proof that America has abandoned the Democrat Party and is embracing common sense.

Here’s Trump’s positive poll. (READ)

Revolution of common sense is working for Trump. pic.twitter.com/6Ytys8YdIG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 16, 2025

Add 5 - 7% on top of that because it's an ABC poll — HS (@HumanSabre) February 16, 2025

Marquette polls are skewed to the left. Therefore, just like their election polls last year, Trump's favorability is much much higher than what's posted above. — mercime (@mercime_one) February 16, 2025

A Revolution of Common Sense is working for our country — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2025

House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, was left speechless when informed of Trump’s positive numbers on ABC News Sunday. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries struggling to spin the overwhelmingly positive approval of President Trump’s policies is a nice way to start your Sunday

pic.twitter.com/gUD9XvLBwJ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 16, 2025

I still struggle to understand why Democrats tried to kill common sense off the face of the Earth.

Is it that ruining the minds of people through eradication of common sense is their only way of gaining momentum? — Laisa YNWA (@DavoDlord) February 16, 2025

Turns out we don’t like to be “progressive” — amber (@ambersep147) February 16, 2025

Trump’s blistering pace to get his agenda enacted is yielding favorable results with the public despite the legacy media’s best efforts to paint it otherwise.

The Democrat Party’s kneejerk reactionism, which forces it to take the extreme opposite position to everything Trump proposes, has wrecked them.

Agreed, but the reason why it's working so well is that the Trump Administration is forcing the Left to oppose common sense policy, which exposes their sheer hunger for power at all costs. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 16, 2025

Your 80/20 rule is spot on. CNN has been promoting issues like 20/80 support (probably less).



These favorability numbers will only increase with free speech on X, defunding of USAID and DOGE working. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) February 16, 2025

Logic. Issues the majority of Americans will always agree on.



Americans do not care about the leftist legacy media messaging. — CHRIS HARRIS (@ChrisHarrisADG) February 16, 2025

Trump is focusing on things Americans care about and the legacy media’s tired messaging is having no effect. They can’t keep up anyway.

Taxpayers are tired of being screwed over by the federal government. Trump, Musk, and DOGE are providing the receipts and stopping the abuse.

That and we are furious over the abuse of our tax payer dollars..,corrupt and a total disrespect for all who has or is working hard just to survive! — Summertime (@Prayeveryday11) February 16, 2025

It will be better when people get arrested, but yes. — DJ~I STAND W/DJT 🇺🇲 🦅 🐸 🤌 (@KekNative) February 16, 2025

America likes people who keep their promises. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 16, 2025

America likes people who solve problems. — Melv J (@35Specialz) February 16, 2025

Voters are weary of leaders who refuse to fix the many problems plaguing our country. Trump is tackling them all at once and doing it in the open for all to see. Trump is making common sense a common part of everyone’s lives. It’s hard to argue with that. It's just common sense after all.