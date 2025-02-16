Courting Racism: NYT Ethicist Suggests Choosing Dating Partners Based on the Color of Their Skin

Scott Jennings: The Revolution of Common Sense is Working for President Trump and...
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on February 16, 2025
The Democrats at The New York Times didn’t get the memo to toss out the woke nonsense. The increasingly irrelevant legacy media outlet is still pushing racial guilt and identity politics. A recent racist article suggesting white men should date people based on their skin color was foisted upon the public.

That’s much better! Seriously, laughing at and openly ridiculing these abject racists at the NYT and other publications is the best way to deal with them.

Commenters suggested instead of being racist it’s best to do something ‘radical’ like date someone because you’re attracted to them and find them interesting. Shocking, we know!

Posters also noted that the writer views people as props, not genuine human beings. 

The legacy media’s mission to divide, categorize, and assign value to people based on race, gender, and other unimportant criteria seems to still be chugging along after President Donald Trump's election. Thankfully, sane, non-racists aren’t going along for the ride.

Tags: DIVERSITY INCLUSION LEFTISTS MARRIAGE NEW YORK TIMES RACISM

