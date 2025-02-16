Courting Racism: NYT Ethicist Suggests Choosing Dating Partners Based on the Color of Their Skin

The Democrats at The New York Times didn’t get the memo to toss out the woke nonsense. The increasingly irrelevant legacy media outlet is still pushing racial guilt and identity politics. A recent racist article suggesting white men should date people based on their skin color was foisted upon the public.

Advertisement

Have a look. (READ)

This is a real article in the NY Times pic.twitter.com/yGP5Mob7hP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 16, 2025

I did a thing 😏 pic.twitter.com/TzeHRLZPET — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 16, 2025

That’s much better! Seriously, laughing at and openly ridiculing these abject racists at the NYT and other publications is the best way to deal with them.

Commenters suggested instead of being racist it’s best to do something ‘radical’ like date someone because you’re attracted to them and find them interesting. Shocking, we know!

The only acceptable reason to date a woman is because you like her and want to spend time with her. Any ulterior motive—whether it's 'advancing your antiracism' or 'becoming richer by accessing her fortune'—is wrong. In both cases, you are not a desirable partner. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) February 16, 2025

Seems sensible. And something that therefore would make little sense to the NYTimes and it's readers. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) February 16, 2025

Posters also noted that the writer views people as props, not genuine human beings.

Based on the title alone indicates that the @nytimes views partners and love as mere accessories and removes any individual value of the person. In their eyes, we are all just widgets. — Devin Johnson (@Devin_Johnson_) February 16, 2025

If you're using a Black woman as your socio-political prop so that you can feel good about yourself, you might be a racist. — aloneandnameless (@anarimafornow) February 16, 2025

I so agree. If it wasn’t for racism and other fakery what would the Democrat Party really have? Nada! — Mitzi Kerr (@MitziKerr73) February 16, 2025

The NY Times is sadly doing everything they can to promote division and racism before they finally go out of business. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 16, 2025

The legacy media’s mission to divide, categorize, and assign value to people based on race, gender, and other unimportant criteria seems to still be chugging along after President Donald Trump's election. Thankfully, sane, non-racists aren’t going along for the ride.