Heir Power: The Reason JD Vance Is Unique Among Recent Vice Presidents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

JD Vance is unique among recent Vice Presidents. He was picked with an eye to the future, not for superficial things like race or gender. According to popular X user Cynical Publius, he was selected to be President Donald Trump’s heir to the presidency.

He lays it out here. (READ)

JD Vance is the first VP in a really long time who was selected solely to be the President's heir apparent.

He was not selected because of his skin color, he was not selected because of his genitalia, he was not selected to nail down a swing state, he was not selected to provide "gravitas," he was not selected to mollify the establishment.

He was not selected for any of those things.

Instead he was selected (and elected) to be a wrecking ball that takes MAGA to the next level in 2028.

I'm here for it!

Being Trump’s logical heir may be obvious to commenters but our current President has not yet verbalized it.

Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Brett T.
Vance has already shown he can go toe-to-toe with legacy media Democrats at CBS, ABC, and elsewhere. His recent speech in Munich was impressive as well. Commenters say he still needs time to settle in as VP, though.

He’s a good insurance policy since if anything happens to our President his enemies would only be getting a younger version of Trump.

Despite Democrats’ failed attempt to paint Vance as weird, he’s relatable and down to Earth.

Presidents are not crowned so Vance will need to earn the Oval Office like any other candidate. But, in four years he will have his experience as VP to draw on as he competes to carry on what Trump has started. If he accomplishes that he will be the rightful heir.

