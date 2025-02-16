Heir Power: The Reason JD Vance Is Unique Among Recent Vice Presidents

JD Vance is unique among recent Vice Presidents. He was picked with an eye to the future, not for superficial things like race or gender. According to popular X user Cynical Publius, he was selected to be President Donald Trump’s heir to the presidency.

JD Vance is the first VP in a really long time who was selected solely to be the President's heir apparent. He was not selected because of his skin color, he was not selected because of his genitalia, he was not selected to nail down a swing state, he was not selected to provide "gravitas," he was not selected to mollify the establishment. He was not selected for any of those things. Instead he was selected (and elected) to be a wrecking ball that takes MAGA to the next level in 2028. I'm here for it!

He was not selected because of his skin color, he was not selected because of his genitalia, he was not selected to nail down a swing state, he was not selected to provide… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 15, 2025

Being Trump’s logical heir may be obvious to commenters but our current President has not yet verbalized it.

Im not so sure Trump has given him that mantle yet. — The NOTORIOUS SHITLORD ™ (@realZOLA1611) February 15, 2025

And he should not, at least not publicly, at least not now.



Trump needs the support of many who will be JD's primary opponents, including people also in his administration.



Why sow division now?



Trump is being smart, as always. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 15, 2025

Vance has already shown he can go toe-to-toe with legacy media Democrats at CBS, ABC, and elsewhere. His recent speech in Munich was impressive as well. Commenters say he still needs time to settle in as VP, though.

He still needs to prove himself - he has 3 years - but he is off to a great start! — FreeDreamerC (@humanscertified) February 15, 2025

JD is uber smart and has been tested in the flames of severe adversity. I'm sure Trump's gut told him that JD has tempered steel inside him. — Ron Snyder (@RonSnyder9681) February 15, 2025

Didn’t know him from Adam when he was picked but he exudes MAGA with every sentence, and he comes across as honest and sincere. His upbringing steels him against the siren song of elitism that stupefies so many that go to Washington with good intentions — Tom dewitt (@Tomdewitt436911) February 15, 2025

He's also a great insurance policy on President Trump's life. If something happens to Trump, you'll get more of the same, backed by a furious electorate out for blood. — Silent Majority (@risingsilent) February 15, 2025

He’s a good insurance policy since if anything happens to our President his enemies would only be getting a younger version of Trump.

Despite Democrats’ failed attempt to paint Vance as weird, he’s relatable and down to Earth.

One of the many reasons Vance was such a great choice is his appeal on a personal level. He's instantly likable, relatable and there's no artifice.



He's real and very Trump-like in that way. Here's to our next President! — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) February 15, 2025

JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard would be a landslide win in 2028. — Lane (@LaneTinAmerica) February 15, 2025

This is what a healthy hand-off to the younger generation looks like. Dems aren't doing this. — Mr Bubbies Mcbiggles (@34davidparsons) February 15, 2025

Presidents are not crowned so Vance will need to earn the Oval Office like any other candidate. But, in four years he will have his experience as VP to draw on as he competes to carry on what Trump has started. If he accomplishes that he will be the rightful heir.