Dem Strategist Says Trump Sounds Like a 90s Democrat Who Stole His Party’s Message and Verbiage

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

A cowboy hat-wearing Democrat strategist says President Donald Trump is popular and on top because he echoes 1990 Democrats like former President Bill Clinton. If that’s true then who or what are modern Democrats emulating?

Here’s more. (WATCH)

That sounds about right. The Democrats jettisoned their message that once resonated with the voting public and Trump simply picked up the best pieces and integrated them into his populist approach.

That helps explain why the working class has largely abandoned the modern-day Democrat Party. Posters see it.

The Democrats replaced what worked with a mish-mash of extremist, nonsensical, destructive, progressive policies.

The poster below is right. The people in this pic were all once Democrats but left the party as it swung to the far left.

The Republican Party is now the big tent party the Democrats used to aspire to.

The modern-day Democrats are the dregs.

This is all apparent. We don’t understand why that Dem strategist is still a Democrat. All the things he says he’s for are MAGA positions. Not sure what he’s waiting on, the Democrats are only going to move more to the left. He’s pining for a Dem Party that’s never coming back.

