Nothing to Crow About: Munich-Crashing Colorado Democrat Fancies Himself as the ‘Voice of America’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:08 AM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

A Congress critter you’ve probably never heard of flew to Europe because he refuses to accept the election of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Democrat Representative Jason Crow of Colorado was on MSNBC (naturally) blathering about his Munich ‘mission.’

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Crow seems pretty high on himself and his mission to undermine our government. Posters wonder if he’s violating federal law.

The guy seems confused. We already have elected officials who are the 'voice of America.' Crow is a tiny voice from Colorado who can occasionally be heard in Washington, D.C. He doesn’t speak for the entire nation, especially overseas.

Unsurprisingly, like his fellow Democrats, Crow loves elevating criminal illegal aliens over American citizens.

Crow is not the 'voice of America.' But with the way he covers for criminal illegal alien gangs, he’s definitely in the running for the ‘voice of Venezuela.’

