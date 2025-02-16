Nothing to Crow About: Munich-Crashing Colorado Democrat Fancies Himself as the ‘Voice of America’

A Congress critter you’ve probably never heard of flew to Europe because he refuses to accept the election of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Democrat Representative Jason Crow of Colorado was on MSNBC (naturally) blathering about his Munich ‘mission.’

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Democrat congressman no one has ever heard of says he went to Munich because he "refuses to let Trump, Vance and Hegseth be the voice of America to the world."



🤡🌎pic.twitter.com/ylIVXlafzr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2025

Crow seems pretty high on himself and his mission to undermine our government. Posters wonder if he’s violating federal law.

I watched this clown say this earlier. Someone needs to inform him that we elected President Trump and his administration for EXACTLY that reason.



The real question is who let this guy attend the council if he was going to undermine the administration while he was there? — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 16, 2025

Democrats have been reduced to sending out clowns like this grasping for relevance in the most pathetic way imaginable



It also sounds Logan Act-ish — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2025

What was it they were talking about Trump violating before he was in office again? The Logan act? Seems like he's outright saying he's trying to violate it here. — Matt DeCata (@Dekeita) February 16, 2025

Sure sounds like it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2025

The guy seems confused. We already have elected officials who are the 'voice of America.' Crow is a tiny voice from Colorado who can occasionally be heard in Washington, D.C. He doesn’t speak for the entire nation, especially overseas.

Trump, Vance, and Hegseth ARE the voice of America to the world (Rubio too).



This guy needs to go home and do his job. No one asked him. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 16, 2025

he rehearsed this line into the mirror of his hotel room for at least an hour — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2025

This is what happens to the kid who got beat up for his lunch money in grade school. — nysteve (@nysteve9999) February 16, 2025

Unsurprisingly, like his fellow Democrats, Crow loves elevating criminal illegal aliens over American citizens.

Honestly who is this guy? I’ve never heard of him. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 16, 2025

Same guy who said there was no TDA gang problem in aurora pic.twitter.com/9CpClktIpJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 16, 2025

They are the voice if America. He needs to sit down, shut up and get a better mustache trimmer. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) February 16, 2025

Crow is not the 'voice of America.' But with the way he covers for criminal illegal alien gangs, he’s definitely in the running for the ‘voice of Venezuela.’