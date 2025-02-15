Trump and Musk Amused at Dems and Legacy Media’s Lame Attempts at Driving Wedge Between Them

Democrats and their echoing hyenas in the dying legacy media keep trying to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The two men are genuinely amused and openly mock these lame attempts to create a fake narrative that there is a power struggle between them.

Here’s more from their joint interview with Sean Hannity. (WATCH)

🚨🔥President Trump mocks the Fake News media for trying to drive him and Elon apart:



“It’s just so obvious. They’re so bad at it. I used to think they were actually good at it. They’re actually bad at it." pic.twitter.com/y8hq1Gw8uS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2025

It’s clear that Trump and Musk are aware of what the Dems and the legacy media are doing but both are so inconsequential they’re not even worth an eye roll.

Trump and Musk have important things on their agenda as commenters point out.

Even if the media was good as this game, Trump 2.0 is so focused and so dialed in that it still wouldn’t affect him. I had high expectations but this administration has done about a year’s worth of work in under a month. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 15, 2025

The pace is blistering!

Posters note that ‘journalism’ is so tarnished from years of lying most people ignore legacy media altogether.

I think the media has also largely lost its propoganda power over the people. They lied so much, most don't trust them anymore. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 15, 2025

The fake news is dying and all they’ve earned is our derision. Commenters say good riddance.

Fake news deserves to be mocked. Even when they’re finally all out of business. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

Trump and Musk appear to be having a great time and are getting along. We know that’s killing Dems and their legacy media drones. Oh, well. It’s nice to know Trump and Musk are laughing at them.