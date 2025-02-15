Crockett Propulsion: Rising Democrat Star Doesn’t Understand How Freedom of Speech Works
Trump and Musk Amused at Dems and Legacy Media’s Lame Attempts at Driving Wedge Between Them

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:51 AM on February 15, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats and their echoing hyenas in the dying legacy media keep trying to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The two men are genuinely amused and openly mock these lame attempts to create a fake narrative that there is a power struggle between them.

Here’s more from their joint interview with Sean Hannity. (WATCH)

It’s clear that Trump and Musk are aware of what the Dems and the legacy media are doing but both are so inconsequential they’re not even worth an eye roll.

Trump and Musk have important things on their agenda as commenters point out.

The pace is blistering!

Posters note that ‘journalism’ is so tarnished from years of lying most people ignore legacy media altogether.

The fake news is dying and all they’ve earned is our derision. Commenters say good riddance.

Trump and Musk appear to be having a great time and are getting along. We know that’s killing Dems and their legacy media drones. Oh, well. It’s nice to know Trump and Musk are laughing at them.

