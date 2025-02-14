Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Rants ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ in Kash Patel Meltdown
Prosecution Promise: Border Czar Tom Homan Says Pam Bondi is Poised for Sanctuary Cities

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:15 AM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President Donald Trump’s illegal alien crackdown is netting positive effects across America. Southern border crossings have dropped to 25-year lows. Border Czar Tom Homan is reiterating that with U.S. Attorney General Pan Bondi now confirmed those who impede deportations will be prosecuted. Homan is especially setting his sights on sanctuary cities and states that are protecting illegal alien child-sex predators.

Here’s more. (READ)

“The gloves are off."

"We're going to start showing people, if we have to, if they impede us or if they're going to harbor and conceal illegal aliens from us, especially a child predator, we're going to seek prosecution."

"And and Pam Bondi is all in. So gloves are off. Game over. We're coming."

"So you can hide all you want, but I'm not going to be satisfied until every gang member, every TDA member is eradicated from this country, every illegal gang member, they need to be gone. Then we'll start opening that aperture for the 1.4 million that had due process."

"We're not going away. Sanctuary cities or not…We're not taking no for an answer anymore."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

It’s mind-boggling that Democrat leaders at the state and local level are taking the side of criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. Homan says they won’t stop him from doing his job.

‘No one is above the law’ is a favorite lie among Democrats.

Commenters are impressed by deportation efforts so far.

It’ll be amazing to see what they can do with more resources.

Posters are counting the days until a Democrat leader unwisely tests Homan’s resolve.

It seems inevitable some self-righteous Dem will tussle with ICE or other federal agencies conducting raids. When that happens the arrest must be swift and charges announced immediately by Bondi so the Trump administration’s message is heard loud and clear.

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL DEPORTATION ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

