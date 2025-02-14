Doom and Gloom: James Carville Says Overwhelmed Democrats Have No Answer for Tireless...
Shell Game: Legacy Media Thinks Throwing ‘Eggs’ at the Public Will Defeat President Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

You can’t get on social media or legacy media without having ‘eggs’ thrown at you. It’s not your imagination. Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated dying legacy media dinosaurs like CNN and MSNBC have been scrambling to mention eggs any chance they can get because of prices and inflation.

Here’s more. (READ)

The legacy media and Democrat social media users think this is some sort of gotcha - ‘You voted for Trump and eggs are prices are high!’

Of course, Trump supporters know it’s going to take time to undo all the damage Biden has done to our economy plus we’re aware the bird flu scare has wiped out millions of chickens. Nice try, though. Posters know the score.

Whether it was intentional or not, wiping out millions of hens is going to affect the supply of eggs.

Some posters are immune to egg prices, though.

We knew we could rely on meme-makers to put the egg-citement in perspective.

Legacy media and their fellow Democrats will keep shelling out their egg hysteria but Trump supporters are more likely to crack up laughing than crack under the ovoid onslaught.

