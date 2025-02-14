Shell Game: Legacy Media Thinks Throwing ‘Eggs’ at the Public Will Defeat President Trump

You can’t get on social media or legacy media without having ‘eggs’ thrown at you. It’s not your imagination. Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated dying legacy media dinosaurs like CNN and MSNBC have been scrambling to mention eggs any chance they can get because of prices and inflation.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

In the 25 days since Trump’s inauguration, CNN has mentioned “egg prices” 45 times.



But in the 25 days before the inauguration, CNN NEVER mentioned “egg prices.”



Over on MSNBC, in the 25 days since Trump’s inauguration, they mentioned “egg prices” 80 times.



But in the 25 days… pic.twitter.com/XFualFhepr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 14, 2025

After four years of explaining how Americans were too stupid to realize how good the economy was, MSNBC has added an egg price ticker to its banner pic.twitter.com/96Y9P2WzaX — a newsman (@a_newsman) February 12, 2025

The legacy media and Democrat social media users think this is some sort of gotcha - ‘You voted for Trump and eggs are prices are high!’

Of course, Trump supporters know it’s going to take time to undo all the damage Biden has done to our economy plus we’re aware the bird flu scare has wiped out millions of chickens. Nice try, though. Posters know the score.

They spent 4 years trying to convince us the economy was fine, now they admit it’s screwed up and think Trump should be able to fix 4 years of damage in less than a month. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) February 14, 2025

Amazing that they didn't mention the 5 million chickens they killed that caused this. Don't buy eggs for the next 30 days and this will help reduce the price, and give time to recover the stock of lost chickens. — Paul Moreno (@Kalor1965) February 14, 2025

I believe the culling of the chicken flocks were ordered by the left intentionally, not to combat Bird Flu, but to cause the price hike so they could blame Trump. — MinnnesotaFan (@MinnesotaFan92) February 14, 2025

Whether it was intentional or not, wiping out millions of hens is going to affect the supply of eggs.

Some posters are immune to egg prices, though.

We have chickens. Our eggs cost us a few pennies in feed. I recommend it! — Todd From Tampa 🇺🇲🇺🇲 🏴‍☠️𝕏 (@Todd_From_Tampa) February 14, 2025

Yup. Mine are free range so other than what they eat from the dogs and cats food we don’t even feed them. Downside to that is they sometimes hide their eggs but yes, everyone should have at least a few. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) February 14, 2025

NOPE, LAST SUMMER, when the slaughter was going on. I hatched out some chicks. HARVESTED MY FIRST HOME LAID EGGS LAST WEEK! NOW searching for egg cartons. — Troy Sprat (@Taxscrewed) February 14, 2025

Advertisement

We knew we could rely on meme-makers to put the egg-citement in perspective.

Legacy media and their fellow Democrats will keep shelling out their egg hysteria but Trump supporters are more likely to crack up laughing than crack under the ovoid onslaught.