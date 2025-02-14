Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining Its Corpse

It’s always frustrating watching Democrats talk about why they lost to President Donald Trump because the answers are so blatantly obvious yet they never can figure them out. It’s like they’re trying to perform an autopsy while they’re in a room 5,000 miles from the body. TV host Jon Stewart and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki perfectly illustrate this analogy.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Jen Psaki Says Democrats Are Still Trying to Figure Out Why They Lost to Trump



"There are efforts in different places to explore that question ... It is a multitude of things. It is how the Democrats are communicating about issues, ... it's misinformation and disinformation." pic.twitter.com/ioB8OU5VCf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 13, 2025

So, that was a lot of words about nothing.

Thankfully, we have commenters who can easily articulate exactly why the Democrats lost the 2024 presidential election.

Maybe because Americans are tired of open borders, inflation, crime waves, endless wars, and woke insanity being shoved down our throats. But sure, blame "misinformation and disinformation" instead of admitting your policies are a disaster. What joke. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 13, 2025

Don’t forget child sexual mutilation, coerced experimental injections, shutting down schools too long during COVID, etc. — Pywacket Wellsmore Garcia (@pywacket_garcia) February 14, 2025

There are SO many reasons. They courted the far left cult and alienated normal people with the trans sh88. They tried going full authoritarian with the jab. They lied and lied and lied about everything. They exposed all their dirty tactics and were proven wrong on everything. — CensorshipIsGay (@CensorshipsGay) February 13, 2025

They still don’t get it. Incredible. — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 13, 2025

Of course they don’t, admitting failure means losing control. Gaslighting is easier than owning their disasters. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 13, 2025

See how easy it was for non-Democrats to identify why Democrats went over the cliff in last year’s elections?

Wait, there’s more. Read on.

Let's just start with one simple point: The Democratic Party does everything to help Woke elites gain money and power, and nothing to help the American people.



Everything else is noise until they address this fundamental reality. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2025

Definitely bad policy on the part of the liberals. — Wrecking Ball (@capitalistfirst) February 13, 2025

Which clearly, they are incapable of seeing. — Marcus (@WorkWithMarcus) February 13, 2025

So there’s a laundry list of cultural issues, plus the abandonment of voters in favor of elitists, and just overall bad policies.

How are Stewart and Psaki not seeing all this?

As always, blaming everything and everyone except thier own policies and themselves. 🙄 — Todd Alden (@ToddA76401) February 13, 2025

Advertisement

Yea…and she thinks it may have been because democrats are “too principled” 😂

They are insane — Chris Jenkins (@ChrisJe40906141) February 13, 2025

Take your time figuring it out. No rush.

Take 10 or 20 years.

When you get an answer come back. — Thoughtful Simplicity (@Thoughtful1948) February 14, 2025

You can tell Democrats what they’re doing wrong but they won’t listen. The bottom line is we don’t want them to listen. Let them wander in the political desert for 40 years. Even then they won’t learn or change.