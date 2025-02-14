Farewell to Noodle Arms? A Proposed Study Seeks to Establish Low T Connection...
Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining Its Corpse

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:43 AM on February 14, 2025
Townhall Media

It’s always frustrating watching Democrats talk about why they lost to President Donald Trump because the answers are so blatantly obvious yet they never can figure them out. It’s like they’re trying to perform an autopsy while they’re in a room 5,000 miles from the body. TV host Jon Stewart and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki perfectly illustrate this analogy.

Check this out. (WATCH)

So, that was a lot of words about nothing.

Thankfully, we have commenters who can easily articulate exactly why the Democrats lost the 2024 presidential election.

See how easy it was for non-Democrats to identify why Democrats went over the cliff in last year’s elections?

Wait, there’s more. Read on.

So there’s a laundry list of cultural issues, plus the abandonment of voters in favor of elitists, and just overall bad policies.

How are Stewart and Psaki not seeing all this?

You can tell Democrats what they’re doing wrong but they won’t listen. The bottom line is we don’t want them to listen. Let them wander in the political desert for 40 years. Even then they won’t learn or change.

