Doom and Gloom: James Carville Says Overwhelmed Democrats Have No Answer for Tireless Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

It’s a bad time to be a Democrat. Your party is defeated, leaderless, and thus rudderless. Your policies are horrible and unpopular and you refuse to change. Your legacy media goons are powerless and irrelevant. All the while, President Donald Trump is moving with breakneck speed and you can do nothing to stop him. Did we say it’s a bad time to be a Democrat?

Dem strategist James Carville says his party has no antidote for Trump. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

There are 14 minutes of this doom and gloom if you enjoy gloating. (WATCH)

Unlike his first term, Trump is disciplined, prepared, and has a team that fully supports him. He has a plan and it involves constant action and movement. Commenters see this.

It’s funny to think, things would be so much easier for Dems now if they had just left Trump alone.

Democrats, by denying Trump 2020, only allowed him time to plan and amass a loyal, badass team. Trump is now carrying out his aggressive agenda and Dems are powerless to stop it. Thanks, guys!

