Doom and Gloom: James Carville Says Overwhelmed Democrats Have No Answer for Tireless Trump

It’s a bad time to be a Democrat. Your party is defeated, leaderless, and thus rudderless. Your policies are horrible and unpopular and you refuse to change. Your legacy media goons are powerless and irrelevant. All the while, President Donald Trump is moving with breakneck speed and you can do nothing to stop him. Did we say it’s a bad time to be a Democrat?

Advertisement

Dem strategist James Carville says his party has no antidote for Trump. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

DEMS IN DISARRAY: James Carville is at a total loss on how to deal with Trump 47:



“We are flooded in sh*t."



"I’m struggling….we’re getting overwhelmed."



“Things we thought that would k*ll a political career — for whatever reason, this guy keeps chugging along." pic.twitter.com/uk9PEz1j2r — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

There are 14 minutes of this doom and gloom if you enjoy gloating. (WATCH)

For those that want to see the full 14 minutes of Democrat agony and despair, full episode here: https://t.co/DaoTkJM0KN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

Not sure I can stomach 14 minutes of Carville. 😂 — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) February 14, 2025

It wasn’t easy 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

I'll take him over David Hogg any day of the week though. 😂 — Jeremy Sartor (@Jeremy_Sartor) February 14, 2025

Unlike his first term, Trump is disciplined, prepared, and has a team that fully supports him. He has a plan and it involves constant action and movement. Commenters see this.

I love it. It’s shock and awe for them right now.



He drops one big thing, the people cheer, Dems scramble to respond, BOOM 💥, another big drop.



They can’t keep up.



This is the momentum activists judges are trying to spoil. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 14, 2025

The ‘flood the zone’ strategy has been wildly effective — Dems response has been yelling on the streets, yelling on the floors of congress and not much else



The judicial activism piece has to be addressed — many say SCOTUS review of Executive power needed — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

Definitely. The activism is trying to handcuff the president around every corner. This should be a priority review for SCOTUS. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 14, 2025

It’s funny to think, things would be so much easier for Dems now if they had just left Trump alone.

In hindsight they should have just let him win in 2020. He never took a day off and planned for 4 years how to get retribution.



He had/has a game plan that he and his team are executing flawlessly and at breakneck speed. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) February 14, 2025

Advertisement

We would not have the same aggressive posture — nor DOGE — if Trump’s second term had been consecutive — no question. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

I hesitate to say this.., but I can’t shake the feeling that Trump understood his predicament and Art of the “Dealed” this and walked away to gather leverage and come back stronger. — JoeActual (@Mote_in_X) February 14, 2025

Democrats, by denying Trump 2020, only allowed him time to plan and amass a loyal, badass team. Trump is now carrying out his aggressive agenda and Dems are powerless to stop it. Thanks, guys!