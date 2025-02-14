Prosecution Promise: Border Czar Tom Homan Says Pam Bondi is Poised for Sanctuary...
Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Rants ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ in Kash Patel Meltdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 14, 2025
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island had a ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ fit while railing against ‘this Patel guy’ on Thursday. 

Gee, wonder why Whitehouse is so afraid of Kash Patel leading the FBI? (WATCH)

Yes, he sure does.

For those who don’t remember, Whitehouse is famous for being a member of a club that doesn’t welcome people with Kash Patel’s skin color. (WATCH)

It’s not that Democrats think Patel isn’t qualified (they know he is), they genuinely fear what he will find out about them if he gets confirmed as President Donald Trump’s FBI Director.

Democrats see what Trump is doing to the federal government with Elon Musk and DOGE, they fear that level of scrutiny being applied to them.

Commenters say Democrats are giving away the plot.

The vitriolic behavior and insane flailing about that Democrats have done over all of Trump’s nominees is the easiest way to know he’s made the right choices. With the way Dems are losing their minds over Patel, we must get him confirmed.

Tags: CONFIRMATION HEARING DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP FBI RACIST SENATOR

