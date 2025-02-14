Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Rants ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ in Kash Patel Meltdown

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island had a ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ fit while railing against ‘this Patel guy’ on Thursday.

Gee, wonder why Whitehouse is so afraid of Kash Patel leading the FBI? (WATCH)

🚨Dem Senator Whitehouse loses it over Kash Patel, warns Republicans:



“Mark my words. This Patel guy will come back to haunt you! Every piece of evidence shows that."



What the evidence actually shows is that Kash will haunt those who weaponized justice, Deep State criminals… pic.twitter.com/YmK9qSf6QW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

This guy sounds guilty as hell! — Morticia (@Morticia121212) February 14, 2025

Yes, he sure does.

For those who don’t remember, Whitehouse is famous for being a member of a club that doesn’t welcome people with Kash Patel’s skin color. (WATCH)

Sen. Whitehouse preaches racial justice yet belongs to an all-white beach club…. one that’s also a tax-exempt 501(c)(3).. Hypocrisy at its finest!! pic.twitter.com/0u0it3RYMK — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) February 14, 2025

He's all for DEI and inclusiveness just not for him and his family. — Eric (@EricJQ) February 14, 2025

They don’t call him Sheldon Whiteclubs for nothing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

It’s not that Democrats think Patel isn’t qualified (they know he is), they genuinely fear what he will find out about them if he gets confirmed as President Donald Trump’s FBI Director.

They are absolutely terrified of Kash, they know that the FBI has so much corruption that will implicate the entire Democrat party. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 14, 2025

The left knows Kash will find and root out any corruption from within. They are terrified—with good reason—as more corruption than we ever bargained for is discovered. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 14, 2025

On a scale of 1-10, his confirmation will be a Dem meltdown level of 11 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

If it is half as funny as the Musk/DOGE response, it is going to be amazing. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 14, 2025

Democrats see what Trump is doing to the federal government with Elon Musk and DOGE, they fear that level of scrutiny being applied to them.

Commenters say Democrats are giving away the plot.

Things Democrats warn against are usually very good for the rest of us — George (@BehizyTweets) February 14, 2025

Love to hear that fear in their voices. — Stella (@clairdestella) February 14, 2025

The apoplectic Democrat meltdowns over every nominee have been the best endorsements they could ever have — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

A C C O U N T A B I L I T Y pic.twitter.com/xVTtY9PBMl — TBOF (@Birdmeister17) February 14, 2025

The vitriolic behavior and insane flailing about that Democrats have done over all of Trump’s nominees is the easiest way to know he’s made the right choices. With the way Dems are losing their minds over Patel, we must get him confirmed.